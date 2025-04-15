What USC Trojans Tight Ends Coach Chad Savage Said About NIL Recruiting, Southern California
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, the USC Trojans named Chad Savage the tight ends coach and inside receivers coach. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been building an elite class of 2026, and Savage is one of the reasons why the team is finding success with recruiting.
Savage sat down with "Trojans Live," where he discussed what goes into recruiting. The Trojans currently hold the No. 2 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation and are ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3.
The Trojans have been putting in the work to recruit in-state players. They are finding the most success in years, with 64 percent of USC’s 2026 commitments being from California.
“I’ve just been fortunate to have Southern California at the last few stops, and I just think you got to do your due diligence and you got to give everybody the time of day,” Savage said. “You got to do your homework, you got to put in the time, and if you’re diligent with your evaluations and you see something you got to believe in it.”
Savage discussed his approach when searching for the top players. He went into detail about looking at all levels of high school football, not just the top schools. He also discussed not only focusing on the players that other top schools are recruiting.
“It could be an inner city school that plays a lesser level football, it could be a Trinity League school, and you got to go in there, you got to spend quality time with these guys,” Savage said.
In addition to looking at players from all levels of football, Savage explained that he asks coaches about opposing players. In doing so, coaches will say who gives them the most trouble, and that could sometimes be a player originally not on a school’s radar.
“You got to ask people on who they think’s good on opposing teams,” Savage said. “You can’t just walk into a building and say ‘who do you have?’ You might have to say ‘hey, when you guys played this school, who stood out on their roster?’ and they’re going to tell you everything.”
The current landscape of college sports is changing due to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. Savage was asked how NIL has changed the recruiting process, if it has changed at all.
“I think it has changed, but it really hasn’t. At the end of the day, it is a relationship-driven business because one school might offer this amount, another school might offer this amount, but you still have to have the relationship with the person on a personal level,” Savage said.
Savage emphasized the importance of relationships. The USC coach said it is important for players to know what the dynamic will be like if they choose the program. While players may seek a location where they can earn the most money, recruits still look to attend schools where they have the strongest relationship with the coaches.
“They got to be comfortable showing up to work every single day playing for you, and they got to understand your vision, they got to understand how you operate that meeting room. They got to understand your energy on the field, and so you still got to have that relationship,” Savage said.
“If guys want to chase the dollar sign, it’s probably not gonna work out anyways”
Hiring Savage was a crucial move by USC. The Trojans are still pushing to recruit the top players in the nation. With the team USC is building, the Trojans will be a competitive team for many years.