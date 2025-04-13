USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Not Pursuing Nico Iamaleava In Transfer Portal
On April 12, it was announced that Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava will not return to the team in 2025. Iamaleava will enter the transfer portal after a name, image, and likeness (NIL) dispute. With the transfer portal opening on April 16, Iamaleava is linked to several West Coast schools.
The USC Trojans were a team linked to Iamaleava when the news first broke, but the Trojans are reportedly not interested in bringing in the top quarterback.
The Football Scoop’s John Brice reported that while Iamaleava was linked to the Trojans, USC is not interested in bringing in the former five-star quarterback. Another school not interested in Iamaleave is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
It was initially reported that Iamaleava and Tennessee were going through contract negotiations as the quarterback sought a raise. The former five-star quarterback signed an NIL while coming out of high school for around $8 million throughout his collegiate career.
It was a groundbreaking deal at the time, but with the growing landscape of NIL and college football, Iamaleava is seeking more. Reports suggest that he was set to make about $2.2 million this season, but Iamaleava was looking for more, at around $4 million.
Iamaleava was absent from practice on Friday, which came as a surprise to the coaching staff. On Saturday, it was reported that his time with the Volunteers has concluded.
In 2024, Iamaleava completed 213 passes for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions and finished the season with a 63.8 completion percentage. Iamaleave will be a big name in the portal, but teams need to be ready to pay the former five-star recruit.
Ahead of the portal opening up, USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about how active the Trojans plan to be.
“I don’t think we’ll be incredibly active, during that, my gut is we’ll end up having a handful of positions that we’re going to look at, if we feel like someone fits, then we may pursue them,” Riley said during spring practices.
MORE: Why USC Trojans' DeCarlos Nicholson Withdrew From Transfer Portal
MORE: Caleb Williams Shares Brutally Honest Reaction To Hail Mary Loss, Matt Eberflus
MORE: Tennessee Volunteers' Nico Iamaleava To Enter Transfer Portal, Linked To USC Trojans
The USC Trojans will be entering the year with quarterback Jayden Maiava as the projected starter and incoming five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet as the second string, preparing to take over in 2026.
Maiava is entering his second year in Riley’s system, starting the last four games for USC, including the Las Vegas Bowl win. In 2024, Maiava finished the season with 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He finished with a completion percentage of 1,201. The quarterback also rushed for four touchdowns.
Longstreet is from the class of 2025 and is a five-star recruit. He is coming to USC as the No. 21 recruit, the No. 4 quarterback, and the No. 2 player from California, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Longstreet is expected to be the quarterback of the future, which makes it less likely that the Trojans will bring in Iamaleava or any big-time quarterback through the portal.
The Trojans are set at quarterback through the class of 2026 as well. USC recruited four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who, as of now, will take over for Longstreet in a couple of seasons. Williams is the No. 88 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 quarterback, and the No. 1 player from Illinois, per On3.
While USC is unlikely to push for Iamaleava, the team may still look to bring in some players, such as building the offensive line.