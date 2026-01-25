How Much Pressure Does Lincoln Riley Face at USC

USC coach Lincoln Riley has been leading the Trojans since 2022, meaning next season will be Riley's fifth in Southern California. While the Trojans did not reach the College Football Playoff before Riley arrived, the former Oklahoma coach has not brought the results that many expected.

Will 2026 be the year for Riley and the Trojans to crack into the CFP? Key pieces like wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon as well as defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald have moved onto the NFL Draft, but USC will return quarterback Jayden Maiava, one of the top passers in the country in 2025.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley's seat isn't necessarily hot yet, but how USC fares in the 2026 season will be worth watching. The Trojans have matchups with Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon in Big Ten conference play, meaning Riley and company will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves against the top teams in the country.

If the Trojans don't reach 10 wins in 2026 and fail to contend for the CFP, the pressure could seriously start to build under Riley.

USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Push

The Trojans will have an experienced offensive line to protect Maiava in 2026, and USC wide receiver Tanook Hines will look to continue his breakout campaign alongside transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

On the other side of the ball, Riley had to replace defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and eventually hired former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson. With staff changes and roster changes, will USC's defense continue to improve?

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31 | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection

MORE: The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work

MORE: USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Since arriving in Southern California, Riley's below-average defenses have always been a knock on the Trojans coach. Everyone credits him for his ability to develop quarterbacks and scheme offenses, but USC's defense has been a lingering question mark for Riley.

The Trojans added one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal

Lincoln Riley on Jayden Maiava

The return of Maiava led to the departure of former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who transferred to LSU, but Maiava led the Trojans to the No. 5 passing offense in the country averaging 296 yards per game through the air.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Alamo Bowl, Riley spoke about Maiava's growth and some of his expectations for next season:

"I mean, yeah, he's obviously grown a lot, but there's still going to be so much more growth left. Yeah, I'm proud of the progress that he's made, but we know in that room what the standards are both for us as a staff and at this school. So we're going to continue to strive to get there with all the guys in the room. Yeah, I love the room. Really enjoy coaching Jayden. He's gotten a lot better, and we'll be looking forward to make a jump with him and the entire room going into next year," Riley said.

Recommended Articles