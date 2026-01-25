How Much Pressure Does Lincoln Riley Face at USC
In this story:
USC coach Lincoln Riley has been leading the Trojans since 2022, meaning next season will be Riley's fifth in Southern California. While the Trojans did not reach the College Football Playoff before Riley arrived, the former Oklahoma coach has not brought the results that many expected.
Will 2026 be the year for Riley and the Trojans to crack into the CFP? Key pieces like wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon as well as defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald have moved onto the NFL Draft, but USC will return quarterback Jayden Maiava, one of the top passers in the country in 2025.
Riley's seat isn't necessarily hot yet, but how USC fares in the 2026 season will be worth watching. The Trojans have matchups with Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon in Big Ten conference play, meaning Riley and company will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves against the top teams in the country.
If the Trojans don't reach 10 wins in 2026 and fail to contend for the CFP, the pressure could seriously start to build under Riley.
USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Push
The Trojans will have an experienced offensive line to protect Maiava in 2026, and USC wide receiver Tanook Hines will look to continue his breakout campaign alongside transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.
On the other side of the ball, Riley had to replace defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and eventually hired former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson. With staff changes and roster changes, will USC's defense continue to improve?
MORE: USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection
MORE: The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work
MORE: USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Since arriving in Southern California, Riley's below-average defenses have always been a knock on the Trojans coach. Everyone credits him for his ability to develop quarterbacks and scheme offenses, but USC's defense has been a lingering question mark for Riley.
The Trojans added one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal
Lincoln Riley on Jayden Maiava
The return of Maiava led to the departure of former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who transferred to LSU, but Maiava led the Trojans to the No. 5 passing offense in the country averaging 296 yards per game through the air.
After the Alamo Bowl, Riley spoke about Maiava's growth and some of his expectations for next season:
"I mean, yeah, he's obviously grown a lot, but there's still going to be so much more growth left. Yeah, I'm proud of the progress that he's made, but we know in that room what the standards are both for us as a staff and at this school. So we're going to continue to strive to get there with all the guys in the room. Yeah, I love the room. Really enjoy coaching Jayden. He's gotten a lot better, and we'll be looking forward to make a jump with him and the entire room going into next year," Riley said.
Recommended Articles
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.