USC Cornerback Chasen Johnson Makes Feelings Clear on Indiana’s Offense

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson has stepped up big time in a rotating role in the secondary. Through eight games, Johnson has recorded 14 total tackles, two pass breakups and has a fumble recovery. Heading into Week 11, Johnson will have to rise to the occasion with the new challenge the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers pose.

Preparing for Indiana’s Receivers and a Question Mark at Quarterback

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) after a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guarding the opposing team’s No. 1 wideout has been a shared responsibility for the Trojans’ secondary, with veteran Jontez Williams taking on a majority of the matchups. This time around, there will be two No. 1s: Charlie Becker – 50 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns – and Nick Marsh – 38 receptions for 669 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Real physical guy. Has some great speed. He's a real experienced receiver, so it's going to be a great matchup,” Johnson said.

Similar to their Week 9 game against Ohio State, the Trojans will be left in the dark regarding who the opposing signal-caller will be. It is between Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson, the latter of whom took over in the second half against Minnesota.

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) congratulates Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We prepare every game the same way no matter who's out there,” Johnson said about the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks. “So, we just attack the film room and do as much as we can with the receivers’ tendencies and all that.”

The Hoosiers' main strength on offense is their run game. They currently average 5.1 yards per carry (No. 17 in the nation), 33.6 rushes per game and 172.5 rushing yards per game (No. 41).

“Like I said, they're a disciplined program, really experienced,” Johnson said about their run game. “You know the great coach [Curt Cignetti] that they have.”

Another sign of the Hoosiers’ experience and coaching is shown in their 4-1 record in one-score games.

“I think that's because they're so close,” Johnson said of Indiana's ability to win close games. “They must have a real, great culture because how they how they end up on top every time. Not a coincidence. So, we just got to go out there, play our best game.”

How the Trojans’ Defense Improved Their Tackling

USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Southern Cal’s tackling has been an issue for a while now. Heading into the season, second-level tackling seemed to be a consistent issue, but the unit as a whole has improved week to week. Week 9 was their best outing, with a total of 62 solo tackles – keeping everything in front of them, limiting explosive plays and making stops.

“We hit that tackle circuit and we pay attention to our leverage tackles and being aggressive.”

How the Trojans Bounced Back After the Wisconsin Loss

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers score a touchdown on a goal-line play against the USC Trojans during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their brutal 24-7 loss to Wisconsin, the Trojans had to battle through a lot of outside noise regarding their toughness, Lincoln Riley’s job security and fading playoff hopes. What propelled USC forward was leaning on one another.

“I definitely say our edge and our camaraderie. Staying together and not turning on each other when things go bad,” Johnson said about the team. “Just keeping that brotherhood, because this week has been about us and our standard. Once we focus on that off the field, then it'll just come together on the field.”

Cornerbacks Coach Trovon Reed’s Leadership

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

“T-Reed, he stays the same throughout it all. Real solid guy so he doesn't really change up at all. Same intensity, same edge, same attention to detail and it doesn't change,” Johnson said about the second-year cornerbacks coach.

“I definitely say off the field, as watching film, being able to recognize splits and tendencies from receivers,” Johnson said when asked how Reed has helped him grow as a player.

Prophet Brown’s Impact on Defense

“Great… You have a bad rep here and there and he's just always the positive guy coming in your ear, making sure you got that next-play mentality with that veteran experience he has.”

The Growth of Elbert Hill IV

“100 percent. He looks way more gifted. He looks way more comfortable out there.”

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