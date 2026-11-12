USC Linebacker Deven Bryant Previews Matchup Against Indiana’s Rushing Attack

Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant has been a game changer for the No. 18 USC Trojans' defense. Heading into Week 11, Bryant leads the defense with 55 total tackles (32 solo, 23 assisted).

He can continue to be a key anchor in a pivotal conference game against No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers. Following practice on Nov. 11, the redshirt junior opened up more about the Trojans’ defensive game plan.

Preparing for Indiana’s Rushing Attack

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Turbo Richard (1) celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Ohio State in Week 9, Indiana is between two quarterbacks who could potentially start on Saturday. Even though the Hoosiers have Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh lined up outside, the main strength of the defense is the run game. Junior Turbo Richard is the leading rusher with 113 carries, 745 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Behind him is senior Lee Beebe Jr. with 134 carries, 715 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and four scores.

Heading into Week 11, the Hoosiers average 5.1 yards per carry (No. 17 in the nation), 33.6 rushes per game and 172.5 rushing yards per game (No. 41). They have a total of 73 rushing first downs, 13 rushing touchdowns, 51 runs of 10-plus yards and 17 runs of 20-plus yards.

“I think they stick to what they're good at. They try not to get off tour and just focus on what they're good at. At the end of the day, it's their scheme versus our scheme," Bryant said about the upcoming matchup. "We got to go out, attack, play our version of football and stick to what we're good at.”

“Stick to us,” Bryant said when asked what was Patterson’s message to the defense this week. “Just keep doing what we're doing, focus on the details that he's emphasized throughout the week and just keeping us.”

“I think Coach [Mike Ekeler] and Coach [Rob Ryan] have done a great job helping us hone in on the details of what the opposing team wants to do to us," Bryant said about how the veteran coaches have helped the defense. "Give us tips on things that they do, tendencies and things like that.”

USC’s Toughness

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal’s toughness has always been called into question during Lincoln Riley’s tenure. The loss to Wisconsin didn’t help the narrative, but when the Trojans buckled down vs. Ohio State – playing tough-nosed defense and establishing the run in the rain – the Trojans’ toughness was finally put on display.

“I think we're always physical," Bryant said. "It just took a little bit to bring it up, but I think we're always physical.”

“I would say just guys getting comfortable with one another, playing with one another and new scheme. Things of that nature,” Bryant said when asked why the Trojans’ toughness took awhile to come out. “Just getting comfortable, going around, flying around. That's what I would say.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How the Defensive Line has Helped the Linebackers

“I think those guys all do a good job just getting off the ball and pressuring the offensive lineman, holding double teams or getting off the ball or just penetrating the line," Bryant said about the guys up front. "Makes it easier for us to see where we need to fit.”

Elijah Newby’s Impact in the Linebacker Room

USC Trojans linebacker Elijah Newby (26) leaves as fans storm the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Newby’s come a long way. He's one of those guys that's very vocal, and he makes sure that everybody in the room is doing the right things. I think every time he's on the field, you see the progress that he's making. All the guys in the room just see what he's able to do out there. Been very pleased with what he's been able to do this year.”

How the Trojans’ Defense has Improved After Wisconsin Loss

“I think we just came together closer. We all just have continued to buy into what Coach [Gary Patterson] has wanted us to do week in week out. So just getting closer with each other and he's teaching us great things. We're learning them and keep applying things that he's teaching us throughout the week.”

The Importance of Trash Talk

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) runs at USC Trojans linebacker Deven Bryant (17) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the practice week, senior running back Waymond Jordan shared that the offense and defense often chirp at each other during practice. It has helped raise the intensity during practice and has strengthened the bond between teammates.

“I think it's important to help one another, bring each other up in practice and bring the best out of one another,” Bryant said about trash talk during practice. “So just going out there, maybe a little trash talk here and there helps each other out, gets guys fired up, ready to go.”

“I'm kind of quiet. I just like to go out there, make plays, and just do my job,” Bryant said when asked if he’s a big trash talker.

Deven Bryant’s Favorite Thing About Playing Football

“I think just making plays and winning honestly gives me joy. Just seeing my teammates succeed out there honestly gives me joy. So that's what I would say.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.