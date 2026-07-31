Curt Cignetti's Big Ten Message Unintentionally Makes USC's Blueprint Clear

One of the biggest debates in college football right now centers around the sport's two powerhouse conferences: the Big Ten and SEC. For years, the SEC has set the standard. But after the Big Ten's recent run of dominance, the question is becoming harder to ignore: Which conference really sits at the top of college football?

On Thursday, at the final day of Big Ten Media Days, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti made a strong statement as to why he believes the Big Ten sits atop the college football hierarchy. But beyond what it means in light of the ongoing SEC-Big Ten debate, his comments also serve as an example of the standard the USC Trojans must set in order to find their place at the top of what Cignetti believes to be the best conference in college football.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say we fell short. We don't cry a river and whine and complain. Alright, and that's why we're the best."

Cignetti described a "Midwest" identity, but the Big Ten is no longer confined to just the Midwest. It is now a coast-to-coast conference that stretches from Los Angeles to New Jersey. USC isn't in the Midwest, but if the Trojans want to thrive in this conference, Cignetti just laid out the standard.

The "Hype Machine" Label

USC has historically carried the exact label Cignetti took a subtle aim at: a high-profile, Hollywood-backed "hype machine" built on flash, elite skill talent and offensive fireworks. And there is nothing inherently wrong with that.

In fact, that identity is one of the biggest advantages USC has. But the Trojans' recent history in the Big Ten has shown that flash and hype alone aren't enough to win in the Big Ten.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Earned, not given" cannot just be a slogan. It has to become the baseline for how the Trojans play, particularly in the trenches and late in games when Big Ten football tends to become a test of physicality and depth.

USC doesn't and shouldn't need to abandon its "Hollywood" identity to become a Big Ten power. It just needs to supplement it.

The Trojans can still be flashy. They can still recruit elite quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs. They can still have the Hollywood spotlight that comes with playing at USC.

But when the game gets ugly in November, USC has to be comfortable playing ugly, too.

USC's Schedule Makes Cignetti's Point

One of the clearest pieces of evidence supporting Cignetti's argument that the Big Ten is the best conference can be found by looking at USC's 2026 schedule.

The Trojans boast one of the strongest schedules in college football.

Football analyst Phil Steele's preseason strength-of-schedule rankings have USC at No. 3 nationally, behind only Texas and Michigan.

ESPN's Football Power Index has USC at No. 19 nationally in schedule difficulty. USC is one of only four non-SEC teams inside ESPN's top 20, joining Ohio State, Michigan and Northwestern.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike other conferences where there is a clear gap between the top teams and the rest of the league, the Big Ten has proven that virtually any team can beat anyone on any given Saturday.

The Trojans have to navigate an entire conference schedule loaded with teams that have legitimate postseason aspirations.

USC will host Oregon and Ohio State while also welcoming Washington to Los Angeles. It will travel to Penn State, Wisconsin and Indiana, which are exactly the type of physical and geographic challenges Cignetti was describing.

Blending Flash With Physicality

The Trojans already have what traditional Big Ten programs can't necessarily replicate: Southern California's national brand and the ability to naturally attract some of the most talented skill players in the country.

The next step is pairing USC’s glam with the physical foundation needed to survive the Big Ten.

That means building the offensive and defensive lines, developing enough depth and, most importantly, it means being able to win when the passing game isn't clicking and when the game turns into a battle in the trenches.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cignetti's Midwest mentality can provide the toughness, discipline and accountability. USC's West Coast identity can provide the speed, explosiveness and recruiting advantages. The two don't have to compete with each other.

Cignetti was making the case for why he believes the Big Ten is the best conference in college football. But in doing so, he also laid out the challenge USC must meet.

In order to find success in the Big Ten and compete for a conference championship and even a spot in the College Football Playoffs, USC’s West Coast flash has to be backed by a Midwest level of physicality.

If Lincoln Riley can successfully build that version of USC, the Trojans won't just fit into the Big Ten, they could eventually run it.

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