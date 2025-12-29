USC's D'Anton Lynn Speaks Candidly On Penn State Rumors Ahead of Alamo Bowl

Ahead of the No. 16 USC Trojans' Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has become the center of recent rumors about joining coach Matt Campbell's Penn State Nittany Lions coaching staff.

Lynn's departure from USC would be a crushing blow for the Trojans' 2026 championship aspirations. Since taking over as USC’s defensive coordinator in 2024, the Trojans' defense has been revitalized under Lynn. After struggling in past seasons defensively, especially in the first two years under coach Lincoln Riley, USC’s defense has become more physical up front. The Trojans' defense will only continue to improve if Lynn chooses to stay in the offseason.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lynn’s leadership as defensive coordinator helped guide USC to a 9-3 overall record, which included an undefeated record in home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. His contributions as the defensive coordinator would be a challenge for USC to replace if he chooses to depart for Penn State

Despite recent rumors, the Trojans aim to finish the season on a high note, against a high-powered offense, the TCU Horned Frogs, in the Alamo Bowl. Here’s what Lynn said during Sunday’s Valero Alamo Bowl USC defense press conference about the Penn State rumors and the matchup against TCU.

What D'Anton Lynn Said

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Recent Penn State Defensive Coordinator Rumors:

"I just focus on the players," Lynn said. "I just focus on what's in front of me, their growth, their development and just trying to get their 10th win."

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The goal was just to put our head down and work and just be better than we were the year before, and by doing that, just be better today than you were yesterday. It’s really been the same thing two years in a row. We felt like we made a big stride in year one, year two has been a completely different team, but we went into it with the same mindset,” said Lynn.

On Players Taking Ownership On Defense:

“At some point in time, the players have to take ownership of the defense, and I feel like two years in a row at some point in time we’ve seen the players take control of the defense and make it theirs,” said Lynn.

On Playing Against TCU's Explosive Offense:

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) scores a touchdown during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“They do a really good job of using the entire field, there going to give you wide formations, their going to stretch you vertically, you have RPO’s, you have screens, you really have to defend every part of the field against them so we just have to make sure that we’re on point with the communication on the back end because they generate a lot of explosive plays that way,” said Lynn.

On the Importance of Bowl Games:

“I feel like bowl games are big momentum going into the offseason, so it’s been fun to see a lot of the guys that you haven’t seen get a lot of reps in the fall, you’ve been able to get a lot of reps in practice. You’re going to see some guys play that haven’t played quite as much in the fall, it’s really just trying to set a foundation for next year,” said Lynn.

Will D'Anton Lynn Stay With USC For 2026 Season?

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Many USC fans aren't very optimistic about Lynn choosing to return as USC's defensive coordinator for next season over joining Matt Campbell at Penn State. The opportunity of leaving for his alma mater at Penn State may be hard for Lynn to pass up.

For now, Trojan fans will have to hope for the best as USC aims to secure its third straight bowl win when it faces TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday. The kickoff at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

