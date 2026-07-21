USC Trojans' Most Important Chess Piece in Their Secondary

Redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham was inserted into the lineup at nickel after a pair of key injuries in the secondary in USC’s win over Iowa last November.

Graham remained in the starting lineup for the final three games of the 2025 season and in each game, the progression was evident as he became more acclimated to the college game. In the bowl game, he played a majority of his snaps at nickel but would occasionally move back to safety. It’s a role Graham could do more of in 2026.

What Alex Graham Brings to USC’s Defense

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

One of Graham’s biggest strengths is his versatility and deploying him in different parts of the field as a chess piece could be incredibly valuable for Gary Patterson in his first season as the Trojans defensive coordinator. Graham has major upside. He can be a disrupter close to the line of scrimmage or play the traditional, deep-safety role.

He has elite instincts that puts him in excellent position to make plays. Graham can thrive in both the nickel and safety roll because of his football IQ, something that immediately stood out when he arrived last spring, and ability to tackle and cover.

The Detroit native transformed his body in the spring under the direction of strength coach Trumain Carroll. He was noticeably bigger when the Trojans took the field in March, which will help him when he is down in the box.

USC Trojans redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham | USC Trojans on SI

“Alex has a great work ethic,” said safeties coach Paul Gonzales in April. “He’s got a pro approach, I like being around that every day. I'm excited for him and his development.”

Graham will have a significant role for the Trojans defense. Which position that will be at is a storyline to follow in fall camp.

Position Versatility in Trojans Secondary

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graham is one of many players in the Trojans secondary that have position versatility, which creates multiple lineups between the nickel and safety position, and most importantly depth.

Safety Kennedy Urlacher is better playing closer to the line of scrimmage. He could also see some reps at nickel in the fall. Dee Reddick saw playing time at nickel in as a true freshman last season and moved to safety in the spring. Redshirt freshman Trestin Castro moved from corner to safety the second week of spring practice.

Prophet Brown returns after missing all of last season because of a significant lower body injury he sustained in fall camp. Brown has appeared in 39 career games with the Trojans at outside corner and nickel

Freshman Joshua Holland starred at cornerback for national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.). He saw reps at nickel to begin spring practice and then worked at safety to end the spring. He’s a tremendous athlete at 6-foot-2 and safety is most likely his best long-term fit.

The Trojans have put an emphasis on developing the two positions with the hiring of Gonzales, a longtime assistant under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and nickels coach Sam Carter, who was an All-American safety under Patterson at TCU. Patterson also spent a considerable amount of time coaching those two positions in the spring.

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