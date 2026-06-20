USC Defensive Lineman Turns Heads With Offseason Weight Room Video

Defensive lineman Floyd Bouchard is entering his second season with the USC Trojans.

Floyd Boucard Putting in Offseason Work

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Floyd Boucard and USC have been putting in work in the weight room. Check out this video Boucard posted on his X account doing a squat with the whole room hyped behind him.

Boucard is a 6-3 205 pound defensive lineman out of Miami, Florida. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 64 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.

As a true freshman for the Trojans in 2025, Boucard played in 10 games. He tallied seven total tackles and one sack.

He will return to Los Angeles for his sophomore season in 2026. The USC defense will look to take another step forward and hopefully guide them to the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.

A Change At Defensive Coordinator

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The USC defense will be lead by defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Patterson was hired by USC after the departure of D’Anton Lynn. Lynn was USC’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025. Following the 2025 regular season, he accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. This didn’t come as a huge surprise, as Penn State is Lynn’s alma mater. He played for the Nittany Lions from 2008-2011.

Enter Gary Patterson. Patterson is most well known for his time as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs from 2000-2021. In his time in Fort Worth, Patterson accumulated an overall record of 181-79. He lead the Horned Frogs to six conference titles (one in Conference USA, four in the Mountain West, one in the Big 12).

After leaving TCU, Patterson spent time as a special assistant to the head coach for the Texas Longhorns and a consultant for the Baylor Bears. He will be a taking over for a USC defense that allowed 23.0 points per game in 2025.

Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson on the field in the first half in the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

While the defense has been better compared to coach Lincoln Riley’s first two seasons at USC, offense still drives the boat for the Trojans.

USC will be getting a big boost on that side of the ball this season with the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava transferred from the UNLV Rebels to USC following the 2023 college football season. Maiava began the 2024 season sitting behing USC starting quarterback Miller Moss. By the end of the year, Maiava was the starter. He went into 2025 as the starter.

As the starter in 2025, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named third team All-Big Ten. He helped lead the Trojans to a mark of 9-4. They averaged 35.8 points per game, which was the 13th most in the country.

The Trojans will kick off their 2026 season at home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 12p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

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