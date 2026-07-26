Three USC Trojans Defensive Back Recruits Flying Under the Radar

The USC Trojans have lured in nine new defensive backs in both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycle.

Six have signed already with four-star signing for the former class Elbert Hill IV making early noise at cornerback. Including potentially playing out of the gate for coach Lincoln Riley and company. Four-star cornerback for 2027 Danny Lang is the prized recruit for the current cycle.

But three have flown under the radar amid the focus on Hill and Lang. Here's this trio to take more seriously this fall.

Madden Riordan

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

He's one of the original early verbal commits in what became the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

The 5-11 defender played four seasons of varsity at one of the top producers of college football talent, Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth. He emerged as a pass breakup machine by delivering 36 total, allowing him to average nine per season. Riordan also recorded 14 combined interceptions in his final two seasons at the prep level.

Riordan shows strong eye discipline in keeping locked on the quarterback's eyes and then jumping on the route. He even stayed poise playing as the single-high safety with no other help opposite of him. But he can also play a physical downhill play after diagnosing runs. USC landed a cerebral ball-hawk here who probably should've been rated higher than his three-star ranking.

Jayden Crowder

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Crowder was a rare under-the-radar find out of the Trinity League for cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. But he left Mater Dei High to flourish at Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic.

He first exploded in 2024 with breaking up eight passes and snatching two interceptions. But he's got a chance to bring value on special teams for this reason: Blocking two kicks that same season.

He'll head to USC having broken up seven passes during his senior season. The fact he faced multiple college ready wideouts in the Trinity League, including incoming teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, should make him battle-tested for the Big Ten rigors.

He's another who received a three-star grade despite holding his own in the West Coast's toughest prep league.

Brandon Lockhart

USC Trojans commit Brandon Lockhart | Instagram /@tdc.lock

Now onto the second Sierra Canyon product capable of turning heads at USC.

Lockhart, though, is a taller defensive back compared to his Trailblazers teammate Riordan at 6-2. Yet Lockhart presents impressive versatility for a loaded secondary.

Reed gains a cornerback who can pummel wide receivers in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. That'll come in handy when USC needs to rough up Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana or any Big Ten wide receivers. But then he shows strong top end speed in coverage and can blanket defenders.

USC also landed a stout and capable run defender who can get low and deliver the knockout stop. Lockhart will more than likely observe this USC defense and learn this fall, but his mix of height and physicality are capable of turning the three-star into one more future fan favorite.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.