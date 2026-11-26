After missing the first four games of the season and slowly progressing back to full health, the No. 15 USC Trojans will have their rising star, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, back for a crucial game against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. Besides the normal rivalry, an opportunity to punch a ticket into the College Football Playoff and a Big Ten Championship Game appearance is at stake.

“It means a lot to me, but it means more, especially to alumni. What they put in and knowing that, I got the pressure on my back [because] as a team, we don't feel as losing to them [because] it's more to the school and alumni than it is to the players,” Stewart said about the importance of the game. “They take it real serious. But with the pressure on our back, we know we'll go out there and be successful.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No, not yet. I ain't getting no texts or nothing yet, but I know it's very important to them,” Stewart said when asked if alumni have reached out to him this week. “Just seeing some Instagram posts. [Jamil Muhammad] just put on there ‘Play [with] little brothers down the street.’ Just seeing a former player post like, I feel as though it just shows how much it means to the alumni.”

Stewart and the interior defensive line will need to have a big day against UCLA’s rushing attack. The Bruins’ big guys up front have aided a backfield that 4.9 yards per rush (No. 29), 39.8 rushes per game (No. 20) and 194 yards per game (No. 23).

“They got great backs. [Wayne Knight] short, but he got great balance, and he explosive. [Anthony Woods] and [Jaivian Thomas]. They got a great rotation. We just preparing ourselves right now. Really focus on what we got to focus on to stop those guys.”

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over the program, coach Lincoln Riley has a winning record of 3-1 against the Bruins. As for the sophomore, Stewart has a 1-0 record against the Bruins, but this will be his first time playing on their home turf.

“It’s my first time ever playing in the Rose Bowl. This is my second time being there – I went to FoodieLand… It's going to be a great experience, especially for me – knowing where I come from – and especially for the team," he said. "So go ahead and get this victory for the alumni and the fans and the school.”

With the top contenders in the Big Ten losing in Week 12, a door has slightly opened for Southern Cal to creep into the title game and possibly the playoffs.

“It's big. I feel as though every win we get is a big win. Just knowing what we play for and what our standard is. We just really worrying about getting the [win] in USC form, and that's all that matter," Stewart said. "We got a lot at stake, but we really focus on this weekend and ready to go play a good team down the street.”

Jahkeem Stewart’s Celebration

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a big play, the sophomore can be seen throwing his hand up near his head, but the meaning goes deeper than a signature celebration.

“Yeah, that's my fraternity. I'm in a fraternity called Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated. We do a sign we call ‘throw up the hooks’ to represent what we doing,” Stewart shared. “I be having some of the players saying they want to throw up the hooks. I’m like, ‘No, you can't do that,’ but it be all fun and games having my teammates celebrate with me.”

“Because my pop's in it. It's a legacy, and it's a great fraternity. [They] stand on manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplifting. I feel as though I'm more of an uplifting type of guy, just uplifting the community,” Stewart said about the fraternity. “We got a few people on the staff that's in it. We got Coach [Skyler Jones], Coach [Trumain Carroll] and Coach [Lonnie Maddox]… We got great people in it like Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan. Got big-time names in the fraternity. We worldwide.”

“I need to do something new, but not right now. Probably next year,” Stewart said about bridging in a new celebration soon.

Growth of Jaimeon Winfield

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Another promising member of the 2026 recruiting class is defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield. The five-star player from Texas graduated a semester early so that he could join the Trojans in the spring.

“I've been seeing improvement, great improvement from him. I took him under my wing. Him just listening to me. Sometime we be arguing a lot, but that's the name of the game,” Stewart said about his relationship with Winfield. “But just seeing him improve each week, it's eye-opening… Football is what he been playing since he was young.”

Heading into Week 13, the freshman has made nine game appearances with four total tackles with his snaps have been slowly increasing over the past few games.

“When he first got here, he was levelheaded, getting nervous and stuff. When I seen it, I took him under my wing and slowly getting him better each day. He see improvement. He been had it. He destructive, he get off the ball fast, he do his job… He is one of the best freshman defensive tackles in the country right now, in my opinion… It's great seeing him, seeing his potential, and he only a true freshman; [its only going] to expand from now.”

Lincoln Riley’s Halftime Speech in Maryland Game

“Really, our performance in the second half. Knowing that how we came out the first half was no way our standard. Coach Riley coming in the second half tells us what he needs to tell us and getting our mind right. I feel as though this week, we just really focusing on playing stronger, playing faster, being more free. We're getting better with that slowly, but we just got to go out there and show it.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.