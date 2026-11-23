A few bumps along the way, a couple of close calls and some clear cut victories have led to the No. 18 USC Trojans’ 8-3 record. Playoff hopes looked all but lost until the Week 12 slate of games happened: No. 4 UCLA Bruins suffered their first loss of the season, No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers picked up their second loss, while No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes were eliminated after falling to 7-4.

With the Bruins down to their last quarterback, the Trojans are projected favorites in the season finale, but it'll take more than a win for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to make it to their first Big Ten Championship Game.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four Scenarios

Firstly, in all four scenarios USC must beat their crosstown rival. The committee has shown some leniency with three losses but four will lead to the boot.

Scenario No. 1 : Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon win and Wisconsin needs to lose.

: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon win and Wisconsin needs to lose. Scenario No. 2 : Ohio State and Wisconsin win. Indiana, Iowa and Oregon lose.

: Ohio State and Wisconsin win. Indiana, Iowa and Oregon lose. Scenario No. 3 : Ohio State wins while Indiana, Iowa and Oregon lose.

: Ohio State wins while Indiana, Iowa and Oregon lose. Scenario No. 4: Wisconsin wins and Indiana while Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon must lose.

Week 13 Overview

Michigan at No. 14 Ohio State

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State will be hosting the Michigan Wolverines, who ended UCLA’s streak. Although the Wolverines pose no threat to the playoffs or conference championship at 6-5, their defense is still one of the best in the nation and Big Ten – No. 14 in points per game (17.5), No. 6 in yards per game (278.3), No. 8 in yards per play (4.3), No. 13 in passing yards per game (174.8) and No. 18 in rushing yards per game (103.5).

This is a tall task for OSU’s true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey to handle, even with weapons like Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson to lean on. Ultimately it will come down to Ryan Day’s coaching – can he fire up the Buckeyes to salvage the season with a win over their rival?

Purdue at No. 8 Indiana

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) looks to pass against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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For Indiana, they will be hosting the 3-8 Purdue Boilermakers. Curt Cignetti has been at odds with the committee the past few weeks but the Hoosiers’ narrow escapes have yet to convince them. Now after their overtime loss to Washington, the defending champs look as vulnerable as ever.

Indiana quarterbabcks Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson both got snaps in their Week 12 loss, but it will come down to the Hoosiers’ run game as Purdue has allowed an average of 209.8 rushing yards (No. 128) plus 34.2 points per game (No. 125) – Indiana currently averages 31.2 points per game. The Boilermakers have shown some fight, beating the likes of Minnesota and Illinois, but their five-game skid, where they’ve been outscored 173-89, is the type of break Indiana needs.

Washington at No. 13 Oregon

Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning gets his team fired up before the game against Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a three-game stretch where it seemed the Ducks were done for. The Bruins beat them in Week 6, then the Ducks narrowly escaped the Cornhuskers 17-14 in Week 7, followed by a tough loss to the Fighting Illini in Week 8. Now Dan Lanning and Oregon are on a tear with a four-game win streak by outsourcing opponents 151-68 while averaging 431.3 total yards on offense and allowing 338.8 yards on defense.

It's hard to dismiss the Huskies after they beat the Hoosiers, but their offense is sputtering, only averaging 3.5 yards per rush, 350.9 total yards per game and 33.33 percent conversion rate on third downs. Washington’s defense is also susceptible to Oregon’s explosive plays.

Nebraska at No. 15 Iowa

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate a 34-17 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes to a 9-2 record, top-15 rank and has made them one of the better teams in the month of November since he’s taken over the program. On the flip slide, Matt Rhule and Nebraska have competed with the conference's best despite walking away with the loss.

Fans can expect a tough, low-scoring game. The Cornhuskers defense is allowing an average of 16.1 points per game and has one of the better secondaries, allowing 185 passing yards per game. The Hawkeyes offense led by Hank Brown only averages 28.4 points per game but their defense allows 12.2 points per game with one of the best run-stopping units – 78.5 rushing yards per game. Nebraska’s offense averages 30.4 points per game.

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell sends a play in with Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Aaron Witt (59) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the Nebraska-Winsconsin game, the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will also be a slug fest. Minnesota has knocked off the likes of Iowa, Washington, Michigan and Northwestern plus took Indiana to the wire in an overtime loss. Wisconsin on the other hand has beaten ranked opponents – Penn State and USC – but more disappointing outings on both sides of the ball.

Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph will be the deciding factor. He picked up 187 yards and two touchdowns on the ground versus Purdue. His legs can bring an extra spark against a relatively average Golden Gophers’ run defense – 4.4 yards per game (No. 83), 154.6 yards per game (No. 74). Minnesota’s offense – 19.7 points per game (No. 113), 287.8 yards per game (No. 131) – may not be enough for the No. 5 total defense in the nation.

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