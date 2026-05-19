Three Receivers USC Can Recruit After Eli Woodward Decommits

The USC Trojans' 2027 recruiting class took a sudden curveball via four-star wide receiver Eli Woodward.

The Chaparral High of Temecula, California, standout Woodward chose to reopen his recruitment Tuesday morning. The 6-1 Woodward landed on the Trojans' radar back in June 2025 following a summer tournament and even posed with coach Lincoln Riley in announcing the USC offer.

Woodward opens a new dilemma facing USC. Riley and his coaching staff now must decide if they want to settle on the remaining 2027 wide receivers or look elsewhere to fill Woodward's void. The Trojans have plenty to choose from if they swing to the latter, though.

Receivers Who Remain Locked With the USC Trojans

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Quentin Hale is the current headliner of the 2027 class of USC receivers out of Centennial High in Corona, California. He's a four-star holding a 94 rating by On3/Rivals.

Hale could've been the lone incoming senior receiver if it weren't for Roye Oliver III. The Hamilton High of Chandler, Arizona, star opted to reclassify for the 2027 class. Oliver's decision boosted the receiving corps big time, especially when Woodward was still committed.

Oliver's decision to skip a grade could still convince Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and the rest of the staff/front office to stand pat with who they have on the perimeter. Especially with the loaded lineup of 2026 signings set to make their fall debuts including four-star wideouts Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

But there are still some highly intriguing wide receiver targets left over, including those who are way too hard to pass on.

Pair of Five-Stars Who Could Fit USC Trojans

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The nation's No. 1-ranked wide receiver, Monshun Sales, remains uncommitted. The Lawrence North High of Indianapolis star happens to be a major Big Ten target.

Sales could make up for the loss of 2026 receiver Chris Henry Jr. on USC's end, as the Trojans aimed to flip the Mater Dei of Santa Ana teammate of Dixon-Wyatt. Henry remained firm on his commitment to Ohio State, though.

Sales is currently trending towards staying in-state and playing for national champion Indiana, which would become the biggest recruiting win ever for the Hoosiers, as they're not known to land five-stars on the recruiting trail. But Indiana has to fight off other powers like Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Miami. USC would need to intervene now and aggressively pursue Sales over the summer if they opt to make a late dash.

Dakota Guerrant of Harper Woods, Michigan, is one more still-available five-star who's undecided. The Wolverines are on him, along with rival Ohio State. But Oregon and Texas A&M haven't let the foot off its gas pedal yet in chasing Guerrant. He's similar in height to Woodward at 6-1 but wins a lot of 50-50 balls and is an elite separator on his routes.

Other Receivers Who Could Appeal to USC Trojans

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The pool of still-available California receiving targets is starting to dwindle. But there's one to keep a close eye on out in Florida.

Four-star receiver Osani Gayles of IMG Academy in Bradenton once listed USC on his short list. The 5-11 Gayles will make some summer visits to other campuses in Notre Dame, Washington, Alabama and Tennessee. But Gayles is a California native and USC can potentially attempt to bring him back to the Golden State.

Doubtful Riley or even inside receivers coach and star recruiter Chad Savage will try to flip a wideout committed elsewhere. Especially with how loaded the 2026 group on the perimeter is. But recruiting changes constantly, so a flip attempt isn't ruled out either.

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