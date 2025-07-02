USC Trojans' Eric Gentry, Garrison Madden, Ryan Quintanar Recognized For Core Values
The USC Trojans’ continue their tradition of highlighting players that represent specific core values of the Trojans’ program, and this week linebackers Eric Gentry, Garrison Madden and Ryan Quintanar were all chosen for the first week of July.
The significance of the Core Values players represent players who exemplify the three values the program instills – Unify, Sacrifice and Championship Culture. Three players are chosen each week and are tailored to one of the traits.
Each value is tied into USC, U for Unity, S for Sacrifice and C for Championship Culture. Lincoln Riley introduced the core values to help highlight his team who works hard in front of an audience, and when no one is watching.
This week, Gentry represents unify, Madden is sacrifice and Quintanar is championship culture.
In a post released by USCFB on social media, one of the photos explained the meaning behind the core value players of the week, and why they do it.
“Every week, three student-athletes are recognized by our staff for exemplifying each of our program’s three core values. These student athletes actionably unify us into a familial band of brothers, choose to see the team’s mission as more valuable than their own personal ambition, and drive a contagious championship-level culture of discipline. Though their motivation is not praise, we honor these student-athletes publicly for the way they’ve worked privately.”
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
All three players will be an integral part of the Trojan defense especially with the competition and pressure this season brings for USC.
n 2024, Gentry sustained a concussion following the Wisconsin game which sidelined him for the rest of the season as he used his redshirt year. Even missing eight games following his head injury, Gentry led the team in tackles for loss.
Gentry finished his 2024 campaign with 33 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. This season Gentry is seen as one of the most multiskilled defenders in the Big Ten conference.
Madden, the versatile special teams player and linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, finished his time last season with five tackles as a new addition to special teams. This season, the redshirt junior will fully transition back into the linebacker role for USC.
Despite Madden’s growing field time and statement on the Trojans’ defense, he should shine with the linebackers as he jumps into a full season with USC.
Quintanar, another dual threat at linebacker and special teams, saw action in eight games last season in his first year with the Trojans. The redshirt season previously played at TCU where he earned his Bachelors, and is pursuing his Masters at USC. In his final season with the horned frogs, Quintanar earned 2023 First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors.
The linebackers recognition not only highlights their individual effort, but it also reflects the collective mission that USC Trojans Football continually strives to be.