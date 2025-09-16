Why USC Linebacker Eric Gentry is Key for Trojans' Defense
The USC Trojans started 3-0 for the third time in the last five seasons after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 33-17 in its Big Ten opener in West Lafayette. Other than cracking the top 25 at No. 25 in the latest AP poll, many positives came out of the win against Purdue.
USC's defense made a statement in the win, which included game-changing interceptions by Bishop Fitzgerald and Jamaal Jarrett. Several key USC defenders had impactful performances, including senior linebacker Eric Gentry, who earned a national weekly honor:
Gentry Named Bednarik Player of the Week
Gentry was tabbed as the Bednarik Player of the Week for his performance in last Saturday's win against the Boilermakers. In the win, Gentry led USC defensively, recording eight total tackles and two sacks.
The Bednarik award has been given out to college football's best defensive player of the week, and Gentry is the latest defender to receive the honor.
Through three games this season, Gentry has collected 21 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, which is a team high in all those categories.
Gentry is a veteran leader for USC's defense and has spent the last four years with the Trojans after transferring from Arizona State following the 2021 season. In his five seasons with the Sun Devils and the Trojans, Gentry has recorded 215 total tackles, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Why Gentry's Honor Is A Positive Sign For USC's Defense
Having Gentry and other members of the Trojans defense play up to their potential will be the key in their matchup this Saturday against Michigan State and the upcoming gauntlet of their schedule starting at the end of September.
Beating the Michigan State Spartans in their upcoming matchup and starting the season 4-0 is crucial for USC, given the schedule they will play to face after.
Following Michigan State, USC's next three games are all against ranked opponents, including No. 9 Illinois on the road, No. 21 Michigan at home, and No. 24 Notre Dame in South Bend, a place the Trojans haven't won since 2011. USC does have a bye week separating the games with Illinois and Michigan.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
Fans know that USC's offense has the potential to take them to the next level after the last two frustrating seasons under coach Lincoln Riley. The question is, can their defense step up?
To beat some of the toughest opponents on their schedule, including Illinois, Notre Dame, and Oregon, USC's defense will have to rise to the occasion. Consistent defensive play will ultimately shape the Trojans' chances at competing for a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.
USC will look to pass that first test this Saturday against Michigan State. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is set for 8:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FOX.