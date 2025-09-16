All Trojans

Why USC Linebacker Eric Gentry is Key for Trojans' Defense

USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry was named the Bednarik Player of the Week after a dominating performance in the win against the Purdue Boilermakers. Gentry's recent honor is a positive sign as they prepare for a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule.

Caden Handwork

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans started 3-0 for the third time in the last five seasons after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 33-17 in its Big Ten opener in West Lafayette. Other than cracking the top 25 at No. 25 in the latest AP poll, many positives came out of the win against Purdue.

USC's defense made a statement in the win, which included game-changing interceptions by Bishop Fitzgerald and Jamaal Jarrett. Several key USC defenders had impactful performances, including senior linebacker Eric Gentry, who earned a national weekly honor:

Gentry Named Bednarik Player of the Week

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gentry was tabbed as the Bednarik Player of the Week for his performance in last Saturday's win against the Boilermakers. In the win, Gentry led USC defensively, recording eight total tackles and two sacks.

The Bednarik award has been given out to college football's best defensive player of the week, and Gentry is the latest defender to receive the honor.

Through three games this season, Gentry has collected 21 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, which is a team high in all those categories.

Gentry is a veteran leader for USC's defense and has spent the last four years with the Trojans after transferring from Arizona State following the 2021 season. In his five seasons with the Sun Devils and the Trojans, Gentry has recorded 215 total tackles, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Why Gentry's Honor Is A Positive Sign For USC's Defense

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Having Gentry and other members of the Trojans defense play up to their potential will be the key in their matchup this Saturday against Michigan State and the upcoming gauntlet of their schedule starting at the end of September.

Beating the Michigan State Spartans in their upcoming matchup and starting the season 4-0 is crucial for USC, given the schedule they will play to face after.

Following Michigan State, USC's next three games are all against ranked opponents, including No. 9 Illinois on the road, No. 21 Michigan at home, and No. 24 Notre Dame in South Bend, a place the Trojans haven't won since 2011. USC does have a bye week separating the games with Illinois and Michigan.

Fans know that USC's offense has the potential to take them to the next level after the last two frustrating seasons under coach Lincoln Riley. The question is, can their defense step up?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) is tackled by multiple USC Trojans during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

To beat some of the toughest opponents on their schedule, including Illinois, Notre Dame, and Oregon, USC's defense will have to rise to the occasion. Consistent defensive play will ultimately shape the Trojans' chances at competing for a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

USC will look to pass that first test this Saturday against Michigan State. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is set for 8:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FOX.

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

