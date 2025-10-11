All Trojans

USC Eric Musselman Continues Pregame Antics For Michigan Showdown

Ahead of the USC Trojans' Saturday night matchup against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, men's basketball coach Eric Musselman posted a pregame hype video on social media for the football team. This has turned into a tradition of his.

Caden Handwork

Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will face off against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines tonight in a marquee Big Ten matchup in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Throughout this season, USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has been entertaining Trojans' fans with his pregame hype videos.

Eric Musselman USC Trojans College Football NCAA Tounrament Michigan Wolverines Chad Baker Mazara Rodney Rice Gabe Dynes
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman calls out a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

As USC will play its first game at the Coliseum in three weeks, Musselman has posted yet another hype video for tonight's game against Michigan.

The video features Musselman with a USC football jersey and helmet on exiting a plane, saying "Fight On!" Musselman posted the video on X, with the caption "Hopped off the plane at LAX," an homage to Miley Cyrus' song "Party in the USA."

USC's Basketball Season Just Around The Corner

Eric Musselman USC Trojans College Football NCAA Tounrament Michigan Wolverines Chad Baker Mazara Rodney Rice Gabe Dynes
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the attention is centered on the football team, USC basketball will tip off its season in just under a month. The Trojans will begin their season on Nov. 3 as they host the Cal Poly Mustangs at the Galen Center.

Musselman will enter his second season as coach for USC with an improved roster featuring talented transfers. USC finished with a 17-18 overall record, missing the NCAA Tournament in Musselman's first season as coach of the Trojans.

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Michigan

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Sherrone Moore's Sell Out Comments

MORE: USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture

Entering this season, USC has the potential to be an underrated team in the Big Ten, with a shot at returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. Musselman's roster for USC is highlighted by several transfers, including guards Rodney Rice (Maryland) and Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn), forwards Jacob Cofie (Virginia) and Ezra Ausar (Utah), and center Gabe Dynes (Youngstown State).

USC Looking to Earn Signature Win Over Michigan

USC Trojans College Football Michigan Wolverines Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Sherrone Moore
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC enters Saturday's matchup against Michigan after suffering its first loss of the season two weeks ago, losing 34-32 to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini. Coming off a bye week, USC had the opportunity to improve on the mistakes that were costly in the loss to Illinois. The preparation during the bye week benefits the Trojans in their chances of pulling off the statement win.

It's a win that coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program need, as a loss to Michigan on Saturday night would make their chances at reaching the College Football Playoff even more difficult.

Justice Haynes College Football Playoff Michigan Wolverines USC Trojans running back Lincoln Riley Sherrone Moore
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The matchup against Michigan's defense will be another tough test for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans' explosive offense. The key for USC's defense is stopping Michigan's dominant running game, led by Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes.

USC is a 2.5-point favorite over Michigan tonight according to ESPNBET Sportsbook. USC will kick off against Michigan at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football