USC Eric Musselman Continues Pregame Antics For Michigan Showdown
The USC Trojans will face off against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines tonight in a marquee Big Ten matchup in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Throughout this season, USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has been entertaining Trojans' fans with his pregame hype videos.
As USC will play its first game at the Coliseum in three weeks, Musselman has posted yet another hype video for tonight's game against Michigan.
The video features Musselman with a USC football jersey and helmet on exiting a plane, saying "Fight On!" Musselman posted the video on X, with the caption "Hopped off the plane at LAX," an homage to Miley Cyrus' song "Party in the USA."
USC's Basketball Season Just Around The Corner
While the attention is centered on the football team, USC basketball will tip off its season in just under a month. The Trojans will begin their season on Nov. 3 as they host the Cal Poly Mustangs at the Galen Center.
Musselman will enter his second season as coach for USC with an improved roster featuring talented transfers. USC finished with a 17-18 overall record, missing the NCAA Tournament in Musselman's first season as coach of the Trojans.
Entering this season, USC has the potential to be an underrated team in the Big Ten, with a shot at returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. Musselman's roster for USC is highlighted by several transfers, including guards Rodney Rice (Maryland) and Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn), forwards Jacob Cofie (Virginia) and Ezra Ausar (Utah), and center Gabe Dynes (Youngstown State).
USC Looking to Earn Signature Win Over Michigan
USC enters Saturday's matchup against Michigan after suffering its first loss of the season two weeks ago, losing 34-32 to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini. Coming off a bye week, USC had the opportunity to improve on the mistakes that were costly in the loss to Illinois. The preparation during the bye week benefits the Trojans in their chances of pulling off the statement win.
It's a win that coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program need, as a loss to Michigan on Saturday night would make their chances at reaching the College Football Playoff even more difficult.
The matchup against Michigan's defense will be another tough test for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans' explosive offense. The key for USC's defense is stopping Michigan's dominant running game, led by Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes.
USC is a 2.5-point favorite over Michigan tonight according to ESPNBET Sportsbook. USC will kick off against Michigan at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
