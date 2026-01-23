What USC Fans Can Learn From Indiana's National Title Run

As USC fans watched the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night, they watched a potential warning sign for where college football is headed. The Indiana Hoosiers' 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes to cap a perfect 16-0 season wasn’t simply historic. It highlighted a roster-building philosophy that runs directly counter to the one USC just embraced. And if that model proves sustainable, the contrast will be impossible for Trojans fans to ignore.

Indiana became the first team in the modern era to finish 16-0, but the more jarring takeaway came from how they did it. Not with a roster dominated by elite teenagers or 21 year olds finally blossoming, but with grown, experienced college veterans who had already survived the grind.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former USC blind long snapper Jake Olson captured that contrast in a pointed social media post that directly highlights the Trojans struggles over the last few years.

“Believe we learned a lot last night,” Olson wrote. “What USC has tried for the last decade+ is winning natties with 4 & 5-star, ego-driven 18/19 yr olds. Hire any HC you want, even the toughest disciplinarian, and you still get talent mixed with immaturity, penalties, mistakes, youthful decisions.”

“Meanwhile Miami & IU are stacked with proven 22/23 yr olds , 4-star guys with 3-4 seasons under their belt. Especially the linemen: 23-yr-old monsters who should be in the NFL but stick around, make good money, and play with maturity. They know the plays, the flow, the grind of a 16-game season.”

Sixteen of the Hoosiers’ 22 regular starters were playing their fourth or fifth collegiate season. Wide receiver E.J. Williams, fourth on the team in receiving yards, is in his sixth year of college football. The average Indiana starter logged 3.86 years of experience, essentially a traditional fourth-year senior profile, and 15 starters had redshirted at some point in their careers.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC’s Youth-First Bet

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC is currently taking the opposite approach. The USC Trojans signed 36 freshmen in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a massive investment in long-term upside. The Trojans also avoided the one-year rental approach in the transfer portal, prioritizing younger players with multiple seasons of eligibility over older, plug-and-play veterans.

There’s logic there. Building continuity matters, and developing players internally matters. But Indiana just showed what immediate payoff looks like in the NIL era. Even physically mature freshmen like linebacker Luke Wafle or five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pope are still 18- or 19-year-olds stepping into a Big Ten landscape filled with grown men who have already played 40-50 college games.

In many cases those mental reps and that extensive experience can outweigh physical gifts. Miami for example had multiple NFL caliber players on both the offensive and defensive line. But that only got them so far against a Hoosiers team that has continuity across the entire roster.

A Ticking Clock for Lincoln Riley

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The uncomfortable reality for USC fans is timing. If Indiana’s model is a one-off, the Trojans’ youth-heavy build may age beautifully. But if stacking older, proven players becomes the clearest path to championships, USC’s approach looks increasingly risky, especially for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Indiana’s roster didn’t need seasoning. It arrived ready-made. USC’s roster, by design, needs time. In an era where NIL has shifted priorities from development to return on investment, Indiana may have set a precedent that programs chasing immediate contention can’t afford to ignore.

If that’s the case, the Trojans could find themselves watching the sport evolve while waiting for youth to catch up. And that’s a dangerous place to be when patience is no longer guaranteed. And for Riley, patience from the fanbase is hanging by a thread.