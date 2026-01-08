USC Fans Will Love Jahkeem Stewart's Offseason Workout Partner

USC defensive end Jahkeem Stewart is making the most of improving his skills this offseason after a tremendous freshman season with the Trojans. Stewart took many USC fans by surprise on Wednesday when he posted a picture of himself training with former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald. Stewart posted on his Instagram story of him training with Donald.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC DL Jahkeem Stewart posts a picture of him working out with Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald on his Insta✌️



DAWGWORK DONT STOP 😤🐕 pic.twitter.com/rR9IKnFegA — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) January 7, 2026

Entering the 2026 season, Stewart has the opportunity to take a major leap for the Trojans' defense after an impressive freshman year. In his first season with USC, Stewart totaled 18 tackles and one interception in 11 games for the Trojans.

Stewart missed USC’s 30-27 overtime Alamo Bowl loss to the TCU Horned Frogs after undergoing surgery for his foot injury. The former five-star recruit reportedly played a majority of his freshman season with a stress fracture in his foot, suffered during fall camp. Hopefully entering next season at full strength, Stewart is considered to be one of the top returners on USC’s defense and on the Trojans' defensive line.

Jahkeem Stewart Enters 2026 Season With High Expectations

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stewart is expected to lead a defensive line that showed great improvement in its physicality up front during the 2025 season. Kameryn Crawford, Floyd Boucard, Jide Abasiri, and Braylan Shelby are also set to return for the 2026 season. Their contributions, alongside Stewart's next season, will be pivotal towards USC's success in what is expected to be a difficult Big Ten schedule.

USC also added Michigan State defensive lineman transfer Alex VanSummeran to its defense. This addition came just before USC transfer defensive lineman Devan Thompkins announced his decision to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

How Stewart Can Help USC Make College Football Playoff Next Season

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With high expectations entering the 2026 season in what will be a make-or-break fifth year under USC coach Lincoln Riley, the performance of the Trojans' defense, both up front on the defensive line and in the secondary, will play a critical role in the team reaching the College Football Playoff.

Stewart’s growth and development during the offseason can help contribute to USC reaching its championship goals in 2026. Training with a former dominant NFL defensive tackle in the offseason is an encouraging sign, as Stewart is willing to learn from one of the best at his position to improve his skills heading into his sophomore season

Despite playing his college career at Pittsburgh, Donald hasn’t been shy about his support for the Trojans. During and after his NFL playing career with the Rams, Donald has been seen supporting USC football by making surprise visits to games. Willing to train with one of the top young talents on USC’s defense further, supports Donald’s support for USC’s football program.

