Former USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet has found a new home with the LSU Tigers, CBS Sports reported on Wednesday.

Longstreet spent one season with the Trojans, where he appeared in four games and will still have four seasons of eligibility remaining. The move to LSU brings up questions as coach Lane Kiffin has already added quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark to the team via the portal. However, the expectations that come with the move answer most of those questions.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Transfer To LSU Raises Questions

The former five-star quarterback is originally from Louisiana and had a strong desire to play in the SEC. Ole Miss was heavily involved in Longstreet's recruitment coming out of Corona Centennial (Calif.), where he built a relationship with head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

That carried over with the Tigers, and they were the only school Longstreet visited when he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 8. Oregon and LSU were the two schools that were in-play for Longstreet, and he chose to take a visit with the Tigers. And instead of trying to squeeze in multiple visits, he remained in Baton Rouge for the entire weekend.

When Kiffin arrived at LSU, he had a plan to overhaul his entire his quarterback. Starter Garrett Nussmeier is headed off to the NFL, Michael Van Buren transferred to USF and Collin Hurley is headed to Michigan.

MORE: USC Trojans Recruits Steal the Show at Navy All-American Bowl

MORE: Caleb Williams Trolls Legendary Rapper Lil Wayne After Historic Playoff Win

MORE: USC Trojans Recruits Well-Represented in Polynesian Bowl

Longstreet joins a revamped quarterback room under Kiffin that also added Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and Elon's Landen Clark. There was an understanding when Longstreet was in town this past weekend of what the plan at quarterback was going to be.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt is a two-year starter at Arizona State and led them to a Big 12 Championship, which earned them a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff in 2024. Leavitt is still recovering from a foot injury that he had surgery on in November and is expected to be out for spring practice.

The expectation for Longstreet that he is going to be backup behind Leavitt this season, which wasn't the issue at USC, nor was it an NIL problem. There was a disconnect between Longstreet and the Trojans coaching staff about the reality of the quarterback situation was and the trust was gone.

USC Quarterback Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava is returning to USC in 2026 for his senior year. The Trojans quarterback has 31 starts under his belt between his time at UNLV and USC. Last season, he led the Big Ten in passing yards and the country in QBR.

The Trojans signed Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. A four-year starter in high school, Williams owns the Illinois state record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a career. And then veteran Sam Huard is returning for his sixth season.

Recommended Articles