Everyone Is Talking About Caleb Williams’ Historic Fourth Down Throw

The Chicago Bears were on their last hope, facing a 4th-and-8 on their own 43-yard line. They trailed the Green Bay Packers by nine points and time was out running out with 5:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams faced immediate pressure from Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who came wrapping around unblocked. Williams retreated to his left and released a pass in a form that is eerily similar to the Jumpman logo before falling back. It was lofted beautifully to Rome Odunze over several Packers defenders and in front of safety Xavier McKinney for a 27-yard completion.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

“This is absolutely one of the great throws in NFL history,” said 12-year veteran and ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on Get Up. “I think it’s the throw of the season.”

In a crazy wild card weekend, the Bears vs. Packers was one of the headliners and Williams’ throw became a highlight of discussion.

“The throw by Caleb Williams on 4th down rolling to his left. When u factor in the difficulty, the moment, the playoffs. May have been the greatest throw I’ve ever seen,” 9-year NFL veteran and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland wrote on X.

That drive ended an 8-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Olamide Zaccheaus, followed by a two-point conversion. And then on the Bears next possession, Williams connected with DJ Moore for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining and proved to be the game-winner.

Chicago scored 15 points in the final four minutes to stun the Packers and win 31-27 to move onto the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams.

What Williams did on the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs was nothing USC fans hadn’t seen him do his last two seasons in college. A freshman phenom at Oklahoma, Williams arrived at USC with Lincoln Riley in 2022.

And in his first season with the Trojans, Williams delivered sensational performances that had the Coliseum lit up in a way not seen in years. He became the fourth USC player this century to win the Heisman Trophy, joining former quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush.

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Week after week, Williams was making plays that drew comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He played backyard football and out of structure and he did it with ease. It’s a natural part of Williams’ game and why he was tabbed a “generational talent” coming out of Southern Cal.

But the question that was being asked before the he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, was would it translate to the next level. The answer is a resounding yes.

And it just wasn’t the one sensational throw that has Williams’ stock skyrocketing, but something he had been doing all season.

“This is one of the great plays in Bears, storied, 100-plus year history. One of the great throws in playoff history … I’d put Caleb’s top throws from this year up against anyone ever. He has at least one of these jaw-dropping throws every game,” said Kay Adams of Up & Adams on FanDuel.

Chicago waited seven years to host a playoff game, and it was against their bitter division rival. It renewed one of the great rivalries in sports and the second-year quarterback is leaving his mark.

Williams became the first Bears quarterback to defeat the Packers twice in a season since current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh in 1991.

Turning Focus to Bigger Goal

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

It was a historic win the Bears, but Williams quickly shifted the focus to next one when he spoke on the Amazon Prime postgame show.

“It’s a fun situation to be in this game and go versus our rival and all of that but my goal coming into the league is to win ball games and win the big one. It starts with this one and we accomplished this goal then we got to move onto the next one, focus on that,” Williams said on the broadcast.

Williams is seeking to become the first USC quarterback to win in a Super Bowl. In fact, no Trojans quarterback has played on the sport's biggest stage. Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will also have a say as he leads the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks. They will host the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Darnold is searching for his first career playoff win.

