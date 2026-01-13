USC Trojans' Transfer Portal Class Receives Surprising Ranking

The USC Trojans have not been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have received seven portal commitments, compared to 19 outgoing transfers.

According to On3's transfer portal rankings, USC's transfer haul is ranked No. 40 in the nation. Within the Big Ten conference, the Trojans are ranked No. 11. Although the ranking is not as high as Trojans' fans may want, USC is still set to have a talented roster in 2026.

Here are the seven incoming transfers for USC:

- Alex VanSumeren, defensive line

- Lachlan Carrigan, punter

- Zuriah Fisher, EDGE

- Terrell Anderson, wide receiver

- Jontez Williams, cornerback

- Deven Bryant, linebacker

-Carringtno Pierce, cornerback

Why USC Is Still Set Up For Success

Although the Trojans have 19 portal losses and are losing notable players to the 2026 NFL Draft, the program is set to have a talented roster in 2026. USC announced the re-signing of several players, which was crucial for a team chasing a College Football playoff appearance.

One of the most notable re-signings is quarterback Jayden Maiava. Although Maiava could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he chose to return for another season, giving him another year to develop under Riley.

Maiava finished with 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was sacked just 14 times, utilizing his legs to run the ball at a high level. He racked up 157 rushing yards and six touchdowns. By returning to the program, USC will have a well-experienced quarterback leading the team, which will help against a tough schedule.

The Trojans will also have young talent returning on both sides of the ball. Some players showed glimpses of having a high ceiling, such as defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and wide receiver Tanook Hines. There are also players who were redshirted and spent the year developing, such as cornerback RJ Sermons.

While there are not many players coming in through the portal, USC is bringing in several new athletes through the 2026 recruiting class. USC signed elite talent on both sides of the ball, holding the No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Although playing experience is important, USC prioritized recruiting, giving the program a chance to develop young talent and help create elite athletes.

Bigges Transfer Portal Losses

One of the biggest losses in the transfer portal is quarterback Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is from the 2025 recruiting class and signed as a five-star quarterback. There was excitement surrounding his commitment, but with Maiava returning to the team, Longstreet chose to enter the portal.

Longstreet appeared in four games, totalling 103 passing yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Longstreet has not yet committed to a new program since entering the portal.

On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Devan Thompkins entered the portal and has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Thompkins appeared in all 13 games, starting in six.

Thompkins finished the season with 31 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. He could have had a big role in 2026, but is now headed to the SEC.

Biggest Transfer Portal Additions

Although USC has young talent, former NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson could immediately help Maiava and the offense. The Trojans are losing both wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft, and with Anderson’s experience, he can step into Riley’s scheme quickly.

Anderson finished the 2025 season with 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. He has experience at the Power 4 level and can be a valuable target for Maiava to throw to.

The Trojans are gaining help on the defense with the commitment from former Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Jontez Williams. He was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, despite suffering a season-ending injury.

He spent three seasons with the Cyclones, appearing in 32 games with 19 starts. With Iowa State, he recorded 67 tackles and five interceptions. As USC works to improve its defense in 2026, Williams can prove to be a valuable addition to the Trojans.

