USC Already Feeling Impact of New Defensive Coaching Hires

LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans made major changes to its defensive staff this offseason, headlined by the hiring of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson.

Patterson replaces D’Anton Lynn as the Trojans defensive coordinator and brought along safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter. Mike Ekeler was hired as the teams special teams coordinator/linebackers coach. Skyler Jones was promoted to defensive line coach and AJ Howard was promoted to outside linebackers coach.

Gary Patterson's Active Approach

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patterson has been very active during individual drills in spring practice. He moves around to each position group and is more than just an observer during these periods, he’s actively coaching players.

The 65-year-old coach was known for his player developmental on that side of the ball with the Horned Frogs. Patterson built elite defenses and helped turn players such as Jerry Hughes, a high school running back, into an All-American defensive end and first round pick. Jason Verrett was a 155-pound JUCO transfer that blossomed into an All-American cornerback and first round pick.

Patterson never had as much talent as he does right now when he was in Fort Worth and the new Trojans defensive coordinator is fully committed to developing it into a unit that can create problems in the Big Ten.

"Coach Patterson got a little old school swag to him, which I like,” said defensive end Braylan Shelby. “I love when the defense is thriving as it is. He goes into great detail on what we need to do and how he wants things executed. We're all loving that and just jive with it.”

From watching Gonzales and Carter work with the safeties and nickels, there is an emphasis on the details. Having good eye discipline and communication. It’s something they can’t stress enough to the backend of the defense.

“Something that stands out about him [Gonzales] is how detailed he is,” said safety Kennedy Urlacher. “It feels like he's gonna help bring our game to the next level. He really harps on the small details.”

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patterson has particularly spent extra time with the backend of his defense during individual drills.

Ekeler brings a ton of energy to the linebacker room. Prior to coaching at Nebraska in 2025, Ekeler was at Tennessee, where he coached a first team All-SEC linebacker in each of his final three seasons. With him and Howard, it’s all hands-on deck to upgrade the second level of the defense.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said Friday that the entire team is feeling the impact of Ekeler this spring.

“That's what really good coaches do. They don't just come in and impact their own position, they impact the entire program,” Riley said.

Returning Staff Members

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed was a massive addition to the Trojans staff last season and was someone they had to retain.

Recruits speak very highly of Reed because of his ability to relate with players, build genuine relationships and commitment level to their development on and off the field.

From early observations, Reed demands excellence from his players on every single rep and will have them redo reps if he believes isn’t up to the standard. It doesn’t matter if it’s a full speed drill or just working on technique. There’s a ton of young and extremely talented guys in his room that he intends to maximize.

Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua is the only assistant that has coached under all three defensive coordinator in the Lincoln Riley era.

“The biggest reason why I came here was coach Shaun Nua,” said Luke Wafle, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class. “He’s the best coach in college football.”