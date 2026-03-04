Instant Observations From USC Trojans' Second Spring Practice

LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans hit the field for the second time this spring on Wednesday, March 4.

USC is switching up their practice schedule and doing more back-to-back days this spring as opposed to every other day, which is typically the normal schedule across college football this time of the year.

Defensive Observations on Day Two



Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang highlighted the recruits that were on campus this morning. Lang is a high priority target in the 2027 class for USC.

The media was only allowed to view and record individual drills from defensive positions on Wednesday. The Trojans began with a pursuit drill that every member of the defensive side of the ball took part in. Defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett was moving well and looked healthy with his 6-foot-5 and 375-pound frame.

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson was very active during individual drills. The Trojans coach bounced around to each position and greeted the media on the sidelines. Patterson was more than just observer, he had a hand in coaching every position. He continued to put an emphasis on the safeties and nickels group. And similar to the first day of practice, USC would have three coaches at one point in Patterson, Paul Gonzales and Sam Carter committed to the backend of its defense.

Freshmen Peyton Dyer and Joshua Holland were part of a deep cornerback class but both continue to work with the nickel and safety group.

Still in awe of how drastically redshirt freshman Alex Graham has transformed his body in the first year in the program. Graham is incredibly smooth during backpedaling drills and explodes out of his breaks, the same can be said for safety Kennedy Urlacher, who said he's gotten a lot faster working with strength coach Trumain Carroll.

New special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler brings a ton of energy, you can hear him from all the way across the field during the special teams drills to start practice. During linebacker position drills, Ekeler had them working on pass drops and ball drills.



Junior Desman Stephens and redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker showed off their tremendous athleticism and moved so effortlessly going through drills. Both linebackers are rocking new numbers, Stephens went from No. 23 to No. 8 and Walker went from No. 31 to No. 15. Freshman Talanoa Ili is every bit of 6-foot-3 and also moves very well in coverage.

The defensive ends worked on stunt pass rushes with coach Shaun Nua on the far end of the field away from the media. Even from a distance, five-star freshman Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class according to Rivals, his size stands out. He is more physically develop that a typical freshman.

On the interior defensive line, they worked on staying low against double teams with coach Skyler Jones. Patterson has talked about the size of the defensive front. Being able to hold up against double teams and resetting the line of scrimmage would upgrade the defense.

Upcoming USC Practice Schedule



USC will be on the practice field again on Friday, March 6 and then again on Saturday to wrap up their first week.

College football programs are required to wear only helmets on the first two days of practice, but the pads will come on Friday.

