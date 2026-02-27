Gary Patterson Explains the Benefits of Facing Lincoln Riley at USC Practice

USC is set to begin spring practice next week as the program enters a critical year under coach Lincoln Riley.

However, a lot of eyes are going to on the progression of the Trojans defense under new coordinator Gary Patterson. High-octane offenses are expected under Riley, but can USC have a formidable defense that can help them compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Can Gary Patterson Change USC's Defensive Culture

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Teams are allowed 15 practices, which gives Patterson 15 times over the next month to see how his defense measures up against what figures to be on the top offenses again in college football.

"When you have someone like a coach Riley offense and they’re changing, attacking you every day, what that does is make you fix your weaknesses faster," Patterson said. "When you play against good players you fix it. That way when you get to a ball game, you’re already playing against fast wide receivers or big tight ends or a good offensive line.

"If you can’t do it physically then you have to change your schematics to make sure you can handle those kinds of things. If he sees it, then other people see it, whether it’s by personnel or by scheme."

In addition to hiring Patterson, the Trojans made major changes to its defensive staff. Skyler Jones was promoted to defensive line coach to replace Eric Henderson, who joined the Washington Commanders staff this offseason. Longtime college football assistant Mike Ekeler left Nebraska after one season and will be the USC special teams coordinator and linebackers coach alongside Rob Ryan. AJ Howard was promoted to outside linebackers coach.

Paul Gonzales was a longtime assistant under Patterson for 10 seasons at TCU. He also spent three seasons as a GA. He comes over from Baylor to be the Trojans secondary and safeties coach. Sam Carter comes over from Louisiana Tech to be the nickels coach. Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed were both retained.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Southern Cal is set to return at least one starter at every position from this past season, plus several key reserves the Trojans are expecting to make a leap in 2026. Only one defensive recruit from their No. 1 ranked recruiting class is not on campus this spring. The next month will give them a chance to see what they have in their talented freshman class and recognize who is going to contribute in the fall.

USC has made a significant investment in high school recruiting and assembling a staff that could maximize the talent on the roster. The groundwork has been laid, now, its time for a return on that investment to be seen on the field.

New Spring Practice Schedule

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC is making a few big changes to its spring practice schedule. For one, they are starting practice earlier this season, March 3. Practices are going to be held in the morning. They will practice for two weeks and then go on spring break for a week and have more back-to-back practice days, versus the typical every other day practice schedule that most programs use.

“We’re going to do back-to-back practices at least for the first couple of weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday, so kids have to be able to play sore and get used to it like you’re going to have to during the season," Patterson said.

And for the second consecutive season, Southern Cal will not have a spring game, which has become the new norm in college football. Teams cited tampering problems, especially with the games being nationally broadcasted, which allows to teams to watch players at other programs.

Riley also mentioned not wanting to allocate multiple practices to game planning for a spring game. A game the Trojans don't bring each to the ground anyway and only play one half. Last season, USC hosted a massive recruiting event, the first "Trojan Olympics" instead of playing a game.

Southern Cal did the Trojan Olympics for its Junior Day event in late January and have not announced their plans for the conclusion of spring practice this season.