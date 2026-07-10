Four Games USC Trojans Can't Afford to Overlook This Season

Expectations are high for coach Lincoln Riley entering the 2026 college football season as the USC Trojans, in a competitive Big Ten, have a legitimate shot of breaking through and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The Trojans return several stars on both sides of the football, bring in a new defensive coordinator, and welcome the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class to Los Angeles. Everything is set up for the Trojans to have a successful season; the question is, can Riley’s USC group finally deliver?

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There will be several challenges standing in the Trojans' way of reaching the CFP, including a few games that could present tougher obstacles than some expect. With that being said, here are three games on USC's 2026 schedule that the Trojans can’t afford to overlook.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) celebrates after catching a two point conversion against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After what is expected to be a walk-in-the-park non-conference schedule for the Trojans, USC will open Big Ten play on the road for the third consecutive season, this time against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway.

While Rutgers was among the worst teams in the Big Ten last year, finishing at 5-7 overall with all seven of their losses coming in conference play, the Scarlet Knights are a team the Trojans can’t afford to overlook.

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will give the Trojans' secondary their first major test of the season, and how USC performs against him could set the tone for their potential this year. Last season for the Scarlet Knights, Duff was the third-leading receiver in the Big Ten, recording 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

Washington Huskies

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since the 2024 season, the Trojans will face off against the Washington Huskies. Revenge will certainly be on the Trojans' minds as the last time they faced the Huskies, USC fell 26-21 in Seattle.

While the game is scheduled to be at the Coliseum, the Huskies, led by coach Jedd Fisch, are an opponent not to be taken lightly, especially with the return of star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Last season with the Huskies, Williams Jr. threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Williams will challenge the Trojans' secondary, and with the game coming a week after USC's early-season showdown against the Oregon Ducks at the Coliseum, the matchup with the Huskies could be either a chance at redemption or a potential trap game after an emotional victory. Riley's Trojans must perform well no matter how the matchup against the Ducks goes a week before.

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell during the game against the Washington Huskies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite another lackluster season in Madison, the Wisconsin Badgers chose to retain coach Luke Fickell for another season. Finishing the 2025 season with a 4-8 overall record, the Badgers' two Big Ten wins came at Camp Randall Stadium against the Illinois Fighting Illini and Washington Huskies, both top-25 teams.

While the recent struggles aren’t the standard for the great Wisconsin teams of the past, Camp Randall Stadium remains one of the most hostile environments in college football and will challenge Riley’s USC group.

UCLA Bruins

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With new coach Bob Chesney, the 2026 edition of the Crosstown Rivalry has the potential to be an instant classic. The Bruins, in their first year under Chesney and with the return of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, have the potential to be among the most underrated teams in the Big Ten this season. Even at the Coliseum last year, the Bruins challenged the Trojans, leading at halftime before USC pulled away to win 29-10 to retain the Victory Bell for the second consecutive season.

Now with improved coaching and the matchup at the Rose Bowl, the Bruins look to pull off a major upset and signature win over the Trojans, adding to another iconic moment in the history of the heated Crosstown Rivalry.

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