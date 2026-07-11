Early Betting Odds Released for USC Trojans' Big Ten Showdown vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Throughout the 2026 college football season, the USC Trojans will face several challenging opponents that will determine whether they make the College Football Playoff or fall short yet again in the fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley.

One of those opponents will be the Nov. 14 matchup in Bloomington against the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. It will be the first time the Trojans will face the Hoosiers since joining the Big Ten in 2024.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nov. 14 showdown in Bloomington will also be the fifth-ever meeting between the two programs. The last meeting came in 1982, with the Trojans winning 28-7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Early Betting Odds Revealed For USC vs. Indiana Novemeber Showdown

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Football has coach Curt Cignetti during the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early betting odds have been released for the Trojans' matchup against the Hoosiers, and USC is a major underdog on the road against the defending champs. According to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 10.5-point underdogs against the Hoosiers.

Even after winning the national championship and losing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers remain top contenders for the Big Ten crown. Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers reloaded in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in two notable additions, former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and Michigan State star wide receiver Nick Marsh.

Not only will these two stars look to form an efficient quarterback-to-wide receiver connection throughout the 2026 season, but they will also challenge the Trojans' secondary in the Nov. 14 matchup in Bloomington.

Why Indiana Matchup Could Decide USC’s CFP Aspirations

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Trojans face the Hoosiers on Nov. 14 at Memorial Stadium, USC will have two marquee matchups at the Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31). The results of these two matchups will be critical in the Trojans' pursuit of making the CFP in Riley’s fifth season.

If the Trojans drop both games against the Ducks and Buckeyes and the rest of their games, the matchup against the Hoosiers could be a CFP elimination game for USC. In past seasons, the Trojans have struggled on the road, and that was on display last season when all three of USC’s regular-season losses came away from the Coliseum against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks. The Trojans gave up 30-plus points in all three road losses.

An upset win over the Hoosiers as a major underdog could be what gets the Trojans into the CFP. For quarterback Jayden Maiava, a win over the Hoosiers gives the Trojans star the perfect opportunity to cement his case as an underrated Heisman Trophy contender.

The Trojans will open the 2026 season on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans. The kickoff between the Trojans and Spartans is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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