USC Five-Star Recruit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Hints at Two-Way Role With Trojans

USC’s Trojans five-star commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is already making big moves before he becomes an official member of the Trojans: signing an NIL deal with Adidas on June 12 and establishing a strong relationship with USC legend Marcus Allen. Now he is generating buzz of potentially being the next two-way Trojan star.

While competing at OT7 Finals, a seven-on-seven high school football league, Fa’alave-Johnson turned heads with his offensive skillset – catching, route running, creating separation and big-play ability. All the more impressive is that while he’s listed as a running back and safety at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.), Fa'alave-Johnson is performing like a five-star wideout.

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson with USC head football coach Lincoln Riley | Honor Fa'alave-Johnson X page

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson: Two-Way High School Star

Fa’alave-Johnson made five appearances on varsity as a sophomore. MaxPreps logged 12 carries for 154 rushing yards, five receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Fa’alave-Johnson’s debut outing. On defense he recorded 18 total tackles, two interceptions and a pass deflection.

Despite the small sample size, it was clear a star was in the making.

In his junior campaign (2025-2026), Fa’alave-Johnson rushed for 1,265 yards, had 564 receiving yards and a total of 28 touchdowns as the starting running back. As a safety, he posted 38 total tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, four pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The breakout season earned the five-star commit honors such as MaxPreps Junior All-American and KUSI Prep Pigskin Report (PPR) Silver Pigskin Player of the Year.

Discussions With Lincoln Riley on Possible Offensive Role

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his recent visit at Southern Cal, Fa’alave-Johnson told On3’s Scott Schrader that his primary role will be as a safety but that he has been in discussions with Lincoln Riley on a possible role on offense.

“At the USC camp sessions, I’ve been going on offense and defense,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Schrader. “They have a good plan for me. I’ve been going with [tight ends/inside receivers coach] Chad Savage, [running backs] Coach Anthony Jones. They all got a good plan for me.”

The five-star commit was originally recruited by new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and Savage. Although Savage made an offensive presence during the recruiting process, it was clear that Patterson wanted to lock down his star safety for his 4-2-5 scheme.

When meeting with Riley, it was less about the playbook and more about the best ways to maximize Fa’alave-Johnson’s potential. Once the two-way star is a full-time Trojan, it is more than likely he will moonlight as an offensive player while being a primary anchor on defense.

Adoree' Jackson: The Trojans' Last Two-Way Star

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive back Adoree Jackson (2) celebrates during a NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fa’alave-Johnson’s teased role is reminiscent of a former Trojan – Adoree’ Jackson. From 2014-2016, Jackson was primarily a cornerback who moonlighted as a receiver and return specialist. He 24 career starts – 21 at corner, one at safety, one start at wide receiver and one start as both a corner and receiver.

During his Trojan career, Jackson recorded a total of 84 tackles, 18 pass deflections and an interception (pick-six) as a corner. On offense he brought in 37 receptions for 552 yards, eight carries for 41 yards and five total touchdowns. As a returner, Jackson had 1,374 yards on kick returns, 263 yards on punt returns and two touchdowns.

Technically Jackson is a three-way star – the first in USC’s history for nearly 30 years – but Fa’alave-Johnson has the opportunity to recapture the same energy he brought on Saturdays come 2027.

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