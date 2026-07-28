Three USC Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

The USC Trojans are one month away from running out of the tunnel at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Adding in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, USC faces more expectations than previous years under coach Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans also lured back pivotal returners too to USC, except this trio faces the most scrutiny and pressure to perform above expectations this fall.

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously it's cliché to plaster the word "pressure" on any USC quarterback. However, this campaign feels like the most critcal one yet for Maiava.

He's now in season three with Riley, with fans and analysts believing he can ascend higher than ever. Maiava also has a reloaded wide receiver room at his disposal; featuring prized wideout transfer Terrell Anderson (North Carolina State) and a pair of Trinity League four-stars in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Mater Dei) plus Trent Mosley (Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic).

But Maiava doesn't have wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to throw to, meaning now he must elevate the rest of the room. The college football nation has already seen the physical tools Maiava possesses. Now this is the year when fans can see what type of real leader Maiava is and if he can elevate the play of a younger wideout room.

He'll most definitely be put to the test against Oregon when the Trojans have their first Big Ten home game. But even Fresno State, featuring former USC linebackers coach Matt Entz and a top 25 defense from last year, looks bound to test Maiava even earlier on Sept. 4.

Tanook Hines, Wide Receiver

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even Maiava's projected new go-to wide receiver is under a large microscope this fall.

Like Maiava, Hines must prove right out of the gate that he can carry this offense post Lane and Lemon. He's certainly flashed his potential in the shadow of the two NFL rookie wide receivers.

He ended his 2025 season delivering two 100-yard games in the last three contests, including hitting 141 yards against a loaded Oregon Ducks secondary despite the loss. USC and Riley will need multiple games like that from Hines.

Fans will eagerly hope to see Maiava establish new chemistry with Hines right away, more so in the opener against San Jose State inside the Coliseum.

Christian Pierce, Safety

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now onto the defensive side and who faces the most pressure to perform at a high level here.

USC looks like it's in great hands with Jahkeem Stewart along the defensive line thanks to him attacking the offseason hard, including aiming to perfect his pass rushing skills by linking with Dallas Cowboys pass rush consultant Brandon Jordan. Linebacker Desman Stephens II returning strenghtens the room there.

But Christian Pierce walks back to a safety room that loses All-American Bishop Fitzgerald. All the more reason why USC and new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson needs him to deliver his impact and strike fear into receivers early on. Pierce, like Maiava, can show his fiery leadership side here too in a younger defensive back room.

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