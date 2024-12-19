All Trojans

USC Trojans Football Schedule, Best 3 Road Games in 2025: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon?

The USC Trojans' 2025 football schedule has USC playing five road games in 2025. With games at some of the toughest venues in college football, which games are the best of the bunch? Notre Dame, Nebraska and Oregon will be must-watch games.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans had their schedule release for next season and they will head on the road five times in 2025, including playing a brutal back-to-back stretch featuring two games on this list.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oct. 18

us
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After hosting Michigan on Oct. 11, The Trojans will begin a two-game road stretch with a mid-season showdown with Notre Dame. USC did not have a whole lot of success against the Fighting Irish the last time they played in South Bend with Notre Dame coming away on top 48-20. It's been over a decade since USC last won at Notre Dame with the last time coming in a 31-17 win in 2011.

USC ended their regular season with a loss to the Fighting Irish in 2024, but it was a promising showing against one of the best defenses in the country and a playoff-caliber team as the Trojans fell short 49-35. The Trojans will be battle tested after coming out of their matchup with the Wolverines the week prior to the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh, but will it be enough to take down the Fighting Irish in South Bend for the first time in 14 years?

2. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Nov. 1

us
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock (5) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC will have a bye week after Notre Dame before traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. USC defeated Nebraska 28-20 this season during Jayden Maiava's first start of the year at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Now, the Trojans are going to have to return the favor and head to one of the biggest home field advantages in college football.

MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers

MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills


MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs

Nebraska has sold out the last 403 games played at Memorial Stadium, dating back to 1962. With Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola set to have an offseason of development with his full year of starting experience under his belt, the Cornhuskers could be a sneaky team to watch in 2025. USC can't underestimate Nebraska next season, especially at home.

3. Oregon Ducks, Nov. 22

us
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the second half against an Oregon Ducks defender at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley has a monumental task ahead of him next season as the Trojans not only travel to rivals Notre Dame and the crazy home-field environment of Nebraska, but they have to take on possibly one of the best teams in the country in what could be must-see TV on Nov. 22.

Riley is winless against Oregon in his three years at USC with the Trojans falling against Oregon in 2023. Currently, the Ducks are still in the hunt for the national title and with their College Football Playoff hopes high, USC has a chance to be facing off against another playoff contender on the road after facing Notre Dame earlier in the season.


MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal

MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football