USC Trojans Football Schedule, Best 3 Road Games in 2025: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon?
The USC Trojans had their schedule release for next season and they will head on the road five times in 2025, including playing a brutal back-to-back stretch featuring two games on this list.
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oct. 18
After hosting Michigan on Oct. 11, The Trojans will begin a two-game road stretch with a mid-season showdown with Notre Dame. USC did not have a whole lot of success against the Fighting Irish the last time they played in South Bend with Notre Dame coming away on top 48-20. It's been over a decade since USC last won at Notre Dame with the last time coming in a 31-17 win in 2011.
USC ended their regular season with a loss to the Fighting Irish in 2024, but it was a promising showing against one of the best defenses in the country and a playoff-caliber team as the Trojans fell short 49-35. The Trojans will be battle tested after coming out of their matchup with the Wolverines the week prior to the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh, but will it be enough to take down the Fighting Irish in South Bend for the first time in 14 years?
2. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Nov. 1
USC will have a bye week after Notre Dame before traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. USC defeated Nebraska 28-20 this season during Jayden Maiava's first start of the year at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Now, the Trojans are going to have to return the favor and head to one of the biggest home field advantages in college football.
Nebraska has sold out the last 403 games played at Memorial Stadium, dating back to 1962. With Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola set to have an offseason of development with his full year of starting experience under his belt, the Cornhuskers could be a sneaky team to watch in 2025. USC can't underestimate Nebraska next season, especially at home.
3. Oregon Ducks, Nov. 22
USC coach Lincoln Riley has a monumental task ahead of him next season as the Trojans not only travel to rivals Notre Dame and the crazy home-field environment of Nebraska, but they have to take on possibly one of the best teams in the country in what could be must-see TV on Nov. 22.
Riley is winless against Oregon in his three years at USC with the Trojans falling against Oregon in 2023. Currently, the Ducks are still in the hunt for the national title and with their College Football Playoff hopes high, USC has a chance to be facing off against another playoff contender on the road after facing Notre Dame earlier in the season.
