USC Trojans Beat Nebraska Cornhuskers, Nearing Bowl Eligibility
It was another big day for USC running back Woody Marks as he helped level out quarterback Jayden Maiava during his first start of the season vs. Nebraska. The Trojans had 182 yards on the ground to help back up Maiava as the Trojans hung on to defeat the Cornhuskers 28-20.
1. Woody Marks rumbles for a season-high 146 yards
It was yet another big game for USC runnning back Woody Marks. Marks ran for a season-high of 146 yards and Nebraska had no answer for the graduate transfer running back. Marks tacked on a 36 receiving yards on six receptions.
However, it was the first game where Marks did not reach the endzone since the Trojans' Oct. 12 matchup vs. Penn State. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava took Marks' only opportunity in the redzone as he walked in for a 2-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Trojans. It was the sixth game of the season in which Marks broke the century mark in rushing yards.
2. Jayden Maiava does enough to get the win
The biggest storyline coming into Saturday's showdown with the Cornhuskers was how would Jayden Maiava perform in his first start as a Trojan. Maiava completed 25 of 35 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the season. Despite the success in the air, he had two crucial turnovers in the game, including a pick-six that Nebraska used early to give themselves momentum.
Despite the two turnovers, Maiava showed off why he was so highly-touted coming out of the portal. Maiava showed of a bit of the dual threat ability, something that seperates himself from fellow USC quarterback Miller Moss. He used his legs to pick up big crucial conversions and when he didn't have the ball, he posed a big enough threat to keep the Nebraska defenders on their toes during RPO plays. Add on the fact that he showed off his natural arm talent when USC coach Lincoln Riley relied on him the most, it was a promising start for the sophomore quarterback.
3. Trojans inch closer to bowl eligibility
With the win over Nebraska, USC brings their record back to .500 as they sit with a 5-5 record. With two games left in the season, the Trojans need to win one in order to come away with bowl eligibility after a brutal season. It won't be easy by any stretch of the imagination as they travel to the Rose Bowl and take on UCLA next week before ending their season at home vs. Notre Dame.
The Bruins cooled off with a loss to Washington on Friday night, but they have improved after struggling to start the season. USC will be the favorite according to ESPN's Football Power Index, which gives them as a 73.6 percent favorite to win the Crosstown Rivalry game.
