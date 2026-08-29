Controversy Brewing Behind USC Football's Shockingly Low Ticket Prices

At long last college football is back, but USC is already having heads turn due to low ticket prices.

Saturday’s season opener against San José State saw ticket prices drop down on reseller sites to just $9. Fans can see the only ranked team playing in week 0 for less than the cost of a fast-food meal.

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) runs short of the goal line in the second half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A ticket to see Lincoln Riley and USC won't exactly break the bank 👀



The No. 14 Trojans are the only ranked team playing this weekend ✌️



(via @Gametime) pic.twitter.com/Dk5UnCOMIp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 28, 2026

But there are plenty of factors that are contributing to this, some of which Trojan fans shouldn’t be too overly worried about.

The Opponent and the Weather

San José State isn’t really a must-see opponent for some fans. USC comes into Saturday’s opener as a 38.5-point favorite against the Spartans, per DraftKings. The Trojans are also 6-0 against their Mountain West opponent, dating back to their first encounter back in 1995.

In their previous meeting in 2023, USC cruised to a 56-28 win over the Spartans. Expect the Trojans to score that, if not more on San José State.

Under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are 4-0 in season openers and have scored more than 56 points in three of them. The only game that saw the Trojans score less than that amount was their 2024 opener against LSU, a 27-20 classic win.

The weather is also a huge factor for fans.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans run out of the tunnel and on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Temperatures have been in the 90’s in the city for much of the past week, much to the chagrin of Angelenos.

Per AccuWeather, temperatures will reach 91 degrees Fahrenheit when the game kicks off at 12 p.m. PT. It will reach as high as 94 degrees during the game and the humidity levels are at a current 67 percent level. This means fans who will be present at the Coliseum today will feel an immerser heat level than the stated temperature.

USC Trojans Finding Ways to Attract Fans

This year USC announced innovations and updates coming to the Coliseum during game days.

Enhancements to their GameDay app, theme nights, firework shows, and fan experiences are among the updates the school implemented to boost sales.

In-venue food upgrades have also been implemented. USC is rolling out new fan collectibles like their commemorative popcorn bucket, Carne Asada Fries Drum Bucket and their new Trojan Sword Beer – yes exactly what it sounds like, a sword-shaped drinking vessel with beer.

Haylee Elwood also makes her debut Saturday as in-stadium host, her fist of seven scheduled home games.

Year Five of Lincoln Riley Era and the Upcoming Big Games

Many can argue that fans are also fatigued from the lackluster performance that USC has had under Riley.

Out of the 134 FBS schools, 107 schools have yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance and USC is among them.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans are tired of the status quo of USC football and want to see change.

Last year the Trojans only faced off against two ranked opponents at home, Michigan and Iowa.

This year, the Trojans will host three preseason ranked opponents, and it all starts with No. 2 ranked Oregon.

Currently, tickets for this Sept. 26 matchup are starting off at $125 per Seat Geek. But that could change if the game garners more national attention.

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC cheerleaders and fans react as USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s College GameDay has this game among the few big games that week to choose from, but should they pick it USC fans could see the ticket prices skyrocket.

No. 1 Ohio State and No. 17 Washington will also visit the Coliseum. While the matchup against the Huskies has a more favorable $76 starting price on Seat Geek, the Ohio State game prices stat around $248.

If USC goes on to do well against ranked opponents this season, rest assured the fans will come along for the ride.

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