How Washington Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Will Challenge USC’s Defense

The Washington Huskies will make the trip down to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 3 to renew a longtime West Coast battle.

In a pivotal early season Big Ten matchup, USC is going to be tasked with containing one of college football's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks.

Demond Williams Jr. Brings Dynamic Skillset

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demond Williams Jr. was sensational in his first season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Huskies. Last year, Williams threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdown passes, he also finished second on the team in rushing, with 611 yards and six rushing touchdowns, all while completing 69.5-percent of his passes.

His skillset was on full display last season in a win over Rutgers in week 7. Williams went 21-of-27 for 402 yards and two passing touchdowns and added 13 carries for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He became just the second Big Ten player ever to pass for 400 yards and rush for 100 in the same game. His 538 yards of total offense also set a new single-game school record for total offense.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Williams is dynamic using his legs in RPO game. He can take off and scramble and make off-script plays. The Washington signal-caller was a talented sprinter in high school. And even the though Williams isn’t the biggest quarterback, he has a live arm and can make big throws from within the pocket.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams enters his third season under head coach Jedd Fisch. He’s experienced having appeared in all 26 games in his collegiate career, including 15 starts.

The junior is one of several big-time quarterbacks USC will face in the fall, which also includes Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Indiana’s Josh Hoover and Maryland’s Malik Washington.

Defending a Dual-Threat Quarterback

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Neutralizing dual-threat quarterback requires disciple and the entire defensive front to play as a cohesive unit and maintain rush lanes. When players freelance that’s when the quarterback takes advantage.

Williams can certainly make plays within the structure of the offense, but eliminating his biggest strength is a huge plus.

USC faced multiple dual-threat quarterbacks last season but definitely not any of Williams’ caliber. In week 4, Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles carried the ball nine times for 31 yards with a long of 12 yards. The following week, Illinois Luke Altmyer carried the ball five times for 36 yards, with a long of 13 yards.

In week 12, Iowa’s Mark Gronoowski carried the ball eight times for 32 yards, with a long of 19 yards. And in the season finale, UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava, carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards with a long of 11 yards. Southern Cal has to do a much better job of stopping quarterbacks that are effective using their legs.

Of course, the Trojans have a new defensive coordinator this season in Gary Patterson. The 66-year-old coach has lived in the film room since he arrived in January, and it’s hard to imagine Patterson hasn’t dived into the challenge that awaits his defense with Williams.

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