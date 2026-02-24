What to Expect From Gary Patterson’s Defensive Scheme at USC

USC hired former longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson to replace defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who took the same position at his alma mater, Penn State.

Patterson runs the same 4-2-5 defense and plans to keep some of the same concepts they ran with Lynn, while incorporating his own concepts from his days with the Horned Frogs and what he learned over the past few seasons with Texas and Baylor.

Defensive Play-Calling Under Gary Patterson

Sep 4, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and his team before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Duquesne Dukes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, there is one massive difference with Patterson. The new Trojans defensive coordinator has two separate calls on every play, one for the front and another for the backend, independent of each other.

“You can stop the best run play and you can stop the best pass play on the same down,” Patterson said. “I can give support but also know what our weaknesses are.”

It’s unique but one that has led to Patterson having great defenses over the years. It creates variety and something that allows his defense to be prepared for any given situation.

“It comes to part on third down. How do you attack a protection," Patterson said. "You may have one stunt that you can play seven different coverages with it. Just depending on what coverage you need to be able to do that. If you can rush the passer with four and I can play with seven then it’s pretty good.”

Importance of Communication on Defense

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Patterson has stressed the importance of having great communication in the few times he’s spoken since taking the job last month. It’s the key to any great defense at every level.

A defense that is on the same page and talking leading up the snap, plays at full speed. And a defense that is playing at full speed, create turnover opportunities and achieve success at a high level. All 11 guys have to be in synch.

USC had too many lapses in the secondary last season with blown coverages because guys weren’t on the same page. They weren’t on the same page defensively against Notre Dame, which led to the Irish accounting for 306 yards on the ground.

“You have to be able to communicate. A coach can’t be on the field,” Patterson said. “When you have kids that communicate with each other, everybody acts like a quarterback. You have a tendency not to make as many mistakes. When you assume something, usually bad things happen to you.

“It’s getting guys to talk like a quarterback does. He’s audibling all the time, he’s talking. That’s what we been working real hard on. Everybody on the field has to be able to communicate, has to be able to talk.”

Development of the Defensive Front

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ideally, for any defense, you would like to have the ability to rush the passer with four guys and commit seven guys to coverage.

“I think we’ve got an opportunity because a lot of guys are returning and there’s some really talented younger guys to be physical and able to do it,” Patterson said.

The Trojans have invested heavily into its defensive line, signing players such as five-star edge Luke Wafle and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and four-stars Tomuhini Topui, Braeden Jones and Simote Katoanga in the 2026 cycle. They signed Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren via the transfer portal.

Jahkeem Stewart, a Freshman All-American and Floyd Boucard were key rotational players on the interior of the defense during their first season on campus. Jide Abasiri became a starter this past season as a sophomore. And then 6-foot-5, 360-pound Jamaal Jarrett returns after missing the second of the season with an injury.

At defensive end, senior Braylan Shelby and junior Kameryn Fountain are the two oldest and most experienced players on the front. If USC wants to be able to rush the passer with four, it starts with those two guys making a massive leap. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos showed a natural ability to rush the passer during the teams scrimmage last fall camp. His development is one to keep an eye on.

But before they can get after the quarterback, the defensive front has to be able to stop the run. Patterson has been enamored by the size of the Trojans front four, but size is one thing, having guys that can actually clog run lanes and make it difficult for offensive lines to get any kind of movement is another thing.

“The key to play defense is you got to stop the run first,” Patterson said. “If you can’t do it six in the box then you have to add safeties. As soon as you start adding secondary guys, then you have a chance for the ball to be thrown over your head.

“But if you can handle the run better with the least amount of guys then that means you can keep more people back, less chance of big plays. That’s what we’re learning right now and that’s what we’ll know more about when we get to the end of spring.”