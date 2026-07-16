USC Trojans Four-Star Recruit Joins Nike Football NIL Roster

The USC-Nike connection looks to be as strong as ever.

On July 14, USC Athletics and Nike agreed to a 10-year contract extension. The new deal is focused on the future of the sports programs – new uniforms for men’s and women’s basketball, updated apparel and retail pop-ups, new workout equipment and the new NIL program Blue Ribbon Elite Class. Although the NIL class has yet to be announced, Nike is already making moves within high school and college football players, signing one of USC’s 2027 commits early.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

As of July 16, four-star receiver Quentin Hale will be joining Nike Football’s 2026 NIL class. The 19-player class consists of 11 high school players, all of which were participants in Nike’s The Opening, and eight college stars including Colin Simmons (Texas), Dante Moore (Oregon) and Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss).

When the NIL era made its way into college football, USC had a few players join the Swoosh family. Before his Heisman-winning season (2022), Caleb Williams signed an endorsement deal with Nike. Then in 2024, the Branch brothers, Zachariah and Zion, signed with Jordan Brand. As for current Trojans, Hale will be joining freshman tight end Mark Bowman as members of Nike Football’s NIL roster.

Nike announces the signing of 11 top high school football prospects to its NIL roster 🏈



- Jermaine Cobbins | CB | 5⭐️

- Madoxx Davis | WR | 5⭐️

- Jaxon Dollar | TE | 5⭐️

- Quentin Hale | WR | 4⭐️

- Elijah Haven | QB | 5⭐️

- Peyton Houston | QB | 4⭐️

- Myson Johnson-Cook | RB |… pic.twitter.com/lbKkvh4hNO — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 16, 2026

Quentin Hale’s Bright Future

Besides landing a huge NIL deal, Hale has had a busy spring and summer all around.

In May, the four-star commit showed out at Corona Centennial’s college showcase and attended USC’s first official visit weekend. Then in June, Hale won Offensive MVP at The Opening’s regional competition in Los Angeles and was selected to The Opening Finals at Nike HQ (Beaverton, Ore.). He was also competing in OT7, a seven-on-seven league featuring the best high school players in the nation.

Hale shut down his recruitment during this time, making it clear he's all-in with the Trojans. “You see all the best of the best in Cali playing out here, staying home,” Hale told USC Trojans On SI about committing to the Trojans. "They trying to build something with the ‘27 class from Cali.”

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now the four-star receiver prepares for his senior year at Centennial. Hale was previously playing at Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.). Through three seasons Hale recorded a total of 140 receptions, 2,077 yards and 27 touchdowns in 29 games, per MaxPreps. So far, Hale’s career best was during his sophomore campaign – 63 receptions for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns.

At 6-3, 192 pounds, Hale has already shown the ability to be an X-receiver at the next level. Can high-point the ball, out runs defenders as soon as he gets outside leverage, excellent at back-shoulder and sideline passes, can be a down-field threat or make big plays after a short-yard reception. His skillset will be on a bigger stage since Centennial plays the likes of Servite, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei this upcoming season.

The USC commit will be entering his senior year with an overall national rank of No. 50 (247Sports) and No. 98 (On3/Rivals), a position rank of No. 8 and No. 18 while falling into the top-10 players in California for both scouting outlets.

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