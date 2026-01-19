Caleb Williams Had Bittersweet Message After Bears’ Crushing Playoff Loss to Rams

A thrilling season in Chicago came to a devastating end as the Bears fell to the Rams in overtime on Sunday.

The Bears’ first season under Ben Johnson and second season with Caleb Williams at the helm was full of jaw-dropping throws, wild comebacks and exhilarating finishes. That was no different in their divisional round loss to the Rams, which saw the Bears tie up the game on an unbelievable touchdown throw by Williams with multiple Rams bearing down on him.

CALEB WILLIAMS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/2zphVCnNbd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2026

That touchdown tied up the game and forced overtime. Though the Bears had all the momentum heading into the extra period, they ended up losing after Williams threw an interception and the Rams converted the turnover into a game-winning field goal.

In minutes, the Bears went from poised to pull off their greatest comeback victory yet to trying to wrap their heads around their season suddenly coming to an end.

While disappointed with the result of the game, Williams did reflect briefly on the tremendous season they had, expressing appreciation for the growth and season he and the Bears put together.

“It was awesome. It was a really fun year, one of my more fun years of being able to playing football,” Williams told reporters of the season. “Between the growth, the hard times, the good times and just being able to be in the locker room with the guys that we have and the guys that are gonna be here. I’m excited, I’m proud of our guys. I appreciate the city of Chicago, I appreciate the Chicago Bears, the organization, and I truly appreciate the coaches and their sacrifice, and obviously my teammates.”

Perhaps more than anything, Williams seemed motivated after the defeat. What began as a learning season for Williams under Johnson turned into a NFC North title and trip to the divisional round, and Williams appeared ready to build off that success.

“It’s a frustration. It’s a fire, those are the two words I go with,” Williams said of what he was feeling after the loss. “I’m excited though also. Obviously not happy about the outcome, obviously frustrated about the outcome. That’s over with and I can’t go back and change it. Gonna go back and watch, figure out how I can be better for the near future and help this organization get to where we want to be.”

The Bears’ season might have been abruptly cut short in overtime, but the future is brighter than ever in Chicago heading into this offseason.

