USC Trojans Recruit Could Earn Coveted Fifth Star

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale has put together an impressive offseason.

Hale currently sits as the No. 50 overall prospect, No. 9 receiver and No. 4 recruit in California according to the 247Sports Rankings, but the local product has an opportunity to earn a coveted fifth star before it’s all said and done.

Quentin Hale Turns Heads in the Spring

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

It started back in late February. Fresh off of announcing his pledge to USC, Hale was named the Offensive MVP at The Opening Los Angeles, which earned him an invite The Opening Finals at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon in late June.

Hale has been dominant during the OT7 circuit this spring playing for the Trillion Boys, a premier 7v7 organization. The tournaments feature the top high school talent across the country and are nationally broadcast. Hale also shined this past weekend playing for his high school in a local 7v7 tournament.

During Centennial’s College Showcase earlier this month, Hale was virtually uncoverable while facing multiple defensive backs that hold Power Four offers. Whether he was running short, immediate and deep routes, Hale shined in front of 50-plus college programs in attendance.

It’s been multiple opportunities this offseason for Hale to make an impression in front of evaluators who are in charge of the rankings and has put on a show in every single of them. At 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, Hale has elite size and knows how to use it. He possesses strong hands and the USC commit catches everything thrown his way.

His speed is the most underrated part of his game. Hale can run by defenders with ease because of his long strides and his ability to sink his hips and change directions make him a mismatch problem. Hale’s game is very comparable to former USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, except he is more advanced at this stage of his career.

Suiting up for Corona Centennial

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hale transferred from Los Angeles Cathedral to Corona Centennial this past semester, which means he will play in a prolific offense under legendary high school coach Matt Logan and associate head coach Anthony Catalano.

Centennial has historically put up big numbers on the offensive side this entire century and 2026 should be no different. Hale will catch passes from Hawaii quarterback commit Jaden Jefferson in the fall, who also transferred from Los Angeles Cathedral. The two have connected for 26 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Centennial has several high-profile games on its schedule, including three matchups against Trinity League schools Servite, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei. They will also face Northern California power De La Salle to close out their non-conference schedule.

Quentin Hale's USC Recruitment

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Hale is one of the prized recruits in the Trojans 2027 cycle. He grew up close to the Coliseum and a big USC fan.

His hometown school offered him last spring and made it a priority to keep the top 50 recruit in Southern California. Hale’s commitment continues to spotlight a changing of the guard in Southern California recruiting in the Trojans direction.

“You see all the recruits, everybody jumping on the train. Cali got the best football, so we gonna be cold,” Hale said.

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