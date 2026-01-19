New Angle of Caleb Williams’s Miracle Throw Makes It Even More Amazing

In a season full of improbable plays and miracle comebacks, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears saved the best for last. Facing a do-or-die fourth down with 27 seconds remaining in regulation, the second-year quarterback dropped back halfway to Hyde Park and threw a laser to a waiting Cole Kmet in the back of the end zone to force overtime.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, it was all for naught as Williams went on to throw a costly interception in overtime that led to a game-winning field goal for the Rams.

But when the sting of a season-ending loss wears off, the play will be forever remembered as iconic. A new angle of it, shot by NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales, gives an even better look of how improbable it all was. And honestly, how preventable it should have been for the defense.

Getting the celebratory reaction from Kmet is really the icing on the cake here. It's like the protagonist of an action film breaking the fourth wall after saving the day. Only in the movies the Rams don't come back in overtime.

Still a cool video for Bears fans to watch when they regain the strength needed to watch it.

