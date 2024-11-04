USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Commit Romero Ison to Penn State? Flip Looms
The USC Trojans are working hard to keep their recruits and add new ones to the 2025 recruiting class. However, the Trojans are at risk of losing some prospects currently committed to USC as other schools are making a strong push for them. The Penn State Nittany Lions are now targeting USC four-star wide receiver Romero Ison.
In week 10 of the season, the Nittany Lions hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State hosted a number of potential recruits, including Ison, in the top-five matchup in Happy Valley.
Ison was recruited as a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2025. He is from Milford Mill Academy (MD) and is known for being explosive. On3 currently ranks Ison as the No. 66 wide receiver nationally. Ison committed to USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans on April 9.
Before Ison visited the Nittany Lions, he spoke to On3 about his interest in Penn State and why he wanted to be in attendance.
“They’ve been showing a lot of love,” Ison told On3. “I love how dominant the Lions have been this season and I wanted to stop by and check out a game against another to Big Ten team.”
The Nittany Lions ended up losing their game against Ohio State 20-13. Penn State’s recruiting class of 2025 is ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions need a wide receiver, which is causing the push for Ison.
When Ison committed to USC in April, he had a lot of positive things to say about the Trojans. Ison commented on how he feels he fits in with the Trojans.
“L.A. was amazing. Loved the experience. All the different places to visit stood out to me. I spent a lot of time with (receivers) coach (Dennis) Simmons and coach Riley. I really enjoyed how they catered to me and made me feel like I was at home,” Ison told 247Sports. “They went over my film and showed me how I would fit in their offense. The campus was great.”
The USC Trojans' 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten according to On3. The biggest task for the Trojans recruiting is to keep their committed players with a month remaining until the early signing period.
Ison is not the first USC commit to visit another school in the past couple of weeks. Four-star quarterback Julian Lewis recently had a good visit with the Colorado Buffaloes.
As the 2024 season winds down, the recruiting updates will be a top discussion. Ison is still committed to the USC Trojans, but his status will be something to watch.
