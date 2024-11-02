USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo
Four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo is being recruited by nearly every school in the country, including the USC Trojans. Faraimo is the No. 3 player in California and No. 62 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The athletic linebacker currently plays for J Serra Catholic High School, giving the Trojans the advantage of proximity in Faraimo's recruitment. USC is battling Notre Dame, Texas, and Washington for the top-100 prospect. He has already taken trips to each school, but he intends on returning to some schools for another visit.
According to On3's Chad Simmons, Faraimo has scheduled three key visits in November before making his decision. Faraimo was in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for USC's season opener against Utah State, and he will be back for the final game of the year against Notre Dame on Nov. 30.
In addition, Simmons reports that Faraimo is visiting Notre Dame on Nov. 9 and is planning to visit Texas on Nov. 23. Earlier this summer, Faraimo told Simmons that he wanted to take his time with his decision.
“There is no wrong choice. I am just trying to find the best one for me," said Faraimo. "It is going to be hard to say no to three schools, but it would be worse to say yes to one, then turn around and say no and de-commit. My morals as a person don’t really align with that, so that is why I am taking more time to make the best decision.”
If Washington does not receive a second visit from Faraimo, the Huskies' chances of landing the four-star recruit diminish. Notre Dame appears to have the momentum in his recruit as they hold a few predictions on 247Sports, but Faraimo has not given many indications as to which school leads.
Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has already brought major improvements to the defense in his first year at USC, and landing recruits like Faraimo will certainly help Lynn's progress. The elite linebacker prospect told Simmons some of the reasons why he is still considering the Trojans.
“USC is unique in that they are close to home. I have cousins who played there, my brother went there and my family down the street, so USC is different. The staff stands out too," said Faraimo.
Faraimo is currently the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in California, and he is the highest-ranked uncommitted linebacker in the country. The Trojans have the No. 10 recruiting class in the country with 23 commits according to 247Sports. Faraimo would be USC's third-highest ranked recruit.
MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans, Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media
MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
MORE: USC Trojans Most Talented Unranked Team in the Country?
MORE: USC Trojans' Walker Lyons Announces Relationship With Dancer Rylee Arnold
MORE: USC Trojans Football: Lincoln Riley Closes Practice To Media For Remainder Of Season