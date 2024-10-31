USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?
USC Trojans quarterback commit Julian Lewis visited the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 26. This was his fourth visit with Colorad and it was the same day the Buffaloes became bowl eligible. The USC commit had a fantastic experience as Colorado is pushing to flip Lewis’ decision.
Lewis is a four-star quarterback from Carrollton (Ga.). He is one of USC's top recruiting prospects for the class of 2025. On3 ranks Lewis as the No. 36 overall prospect and the No. 7 quarterback in the nation. Though Lewis has been committed to the USC Trojans since Aug. 2023, there is a growing chance that the quarterback will flip.
Lewis visited Colorado on Oct. 26 when the Buffalos defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 34-23. The win pushed the Buffaloes to a 6-2 record, marking the first time that Colorado is bowl eligible since coach Deion Sanders took over. Colorado is using the momentum to help build up their recruiting class and Lewis is a top target for the Buffaloes.
“What we do know is he had a fantastic experience at Colorado this weekend, talking to the sources that spent time or have knowledge of his recruitment,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong said.
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a top 2025 NFL Draft prospect. With that, Colorado is looking for a quarterback to start next season. Getting playing time as a true freshman is something that does interest Lewis and could sway his decision. Playing right away may not be something the USC Trojans can promise Lewis.
“To get around the players on the team, to get back around the coaching staff, to see this Colorado program really develop,” Wiltfong said. “He was there for spring practice, and the family, I remember his dad telling me ‘they’ve got playmakers, this is an offense that’s going to be explosive.’ They wanted to see it live, real action and they’ve gotten just that.”
The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the two programs making a strong push to flip Lewis. The other school making the push is the Indiana Hoosiers. Lewis is set to visit Indiana on Nov. 9, when the Hoosiers host the Michigan Wolverines. Both Colorado and Indiana have momentum this season with winning records.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has not given up but will need to work to keep Lewis. In addition to strong communication, the Trojans need to keep winning games and put up points as an offense. Lewis should feel excited about the offense he will end up playing with. The Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week nine, 42-20. This was a strong offensive showing and a step in the right direction.
USC will continue to push to keep their future quarterback. Lewis is a player providing hope and excitement for the program. Lewis has visited the Trojans twice this fall. USC is now 4-4, looking to get back to a winning record in week 10 against the Washington Huskies.
The status of where Lewis plays in 2025 will be something to keep an eye on. He is still committed to the USC Trojans, but the Colorado Buffaloes are making a push while the quarterback still has a visit with Indiana to go to.
