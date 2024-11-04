Detroit Lions Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Goes Viral, Wears 'Green Bay Sucks' Hoodie
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown pulled up to the historic Lambeau Field in a hoodie that read “Green Bay Sucks.” The Packers and Lions each stand at the top of the NFC entering Sunday’s meeting.
The Lions beat Green Bay 24-14, and St. Brown scored a touchdown on a three-yard pass from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.
Detroit improves to 7-1 while Green Bay falls to 6-3.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, NOT A Fan of Green Bay
Amon-Ra St. Brown is clearly not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. St. Brown was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. The hoodie he wore exiting the Lions team bus as he entered Lambeau Field took a dig at the city of Green Bay.
The Lions and Packers have a historic rivalry dating back nearly 100 years. These two NFC North foes are in a neck-and-neck battle for first place in the NFC North this season.
Sunday’s matchup between the two was featured as “America’s Game of the Week” on FOX. Kevin Burkhart and Tom Brady were on the call for the showdown.
St. Brown finished the game with seven catches for 56 yards and the touchdown. The Lions controlled the whole game, taking a 17-3 before halftime. While Green Bay outscored Detroit 11-7 in the second half, it was not enough to come back as the Lions won 24-14.
With the win, the Lions are in firm control of the NFC North division race.
St. Brown Having Another Good Season in Detroit
Entering Sunday’s contest, Amon-Ra St. Brown had 41 receptions for 408 yards and five touchdowns. He and quarterback Jared Goff have hit it off the past few seasons and are a huge reason for the Lions success.
In 2023, Detroit went 12-5, won the NFC North, and made it to the. NFC Championship game. The Lions were on the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance but were unable to hold a 24-7 lead in the NFC Championship game to the 49ers and lost 34-31.
The Lions have their sights on getting back to that game this season, except this time, they are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed, meaning they would host the game. Is this the year the Lions get to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history?
