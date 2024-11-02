USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting High School Records, Potential Flip?
USC Trojans class of 2025 commit, quarterback Julian Lewis threw career touchdown No. 132 in Carrollton High School’s 49-28 win over Douglas County.
Lewis is the top-ranked Trojan commit in the class of 2025, but there is talk of him potentially flipping his commitment.
Julian Lewis Player Profile
Julian Lewis is a 6-0,185-pound quarterback out of Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis is a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
247Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, talked about what makes Lewis such an intriguing prospect.
“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins said. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurable with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes.”
Lewis doesn’t have the biggest arm in the world, but being being a good quarterback is more about the intangibles.
“Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside the locker and will extend plays like a true escape artist,” Ivins said. “Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains.”
What makes Lewis’s career touchdown No. 132 is that he has only been playing two-plus years in high school.
“Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year,” Ivins said.
Lewis is ready for the next level. Now the question is just who he will be playing for.
Trojans Holding On to Lewis…For Now
Julian Lewis committed to play for the USC Trojans on Aug. 22, 2023. Since then, Lewis has been on countless school visits but has not officially said anything about de-committing from USC.
However, this past weekend had Trojans fans feeling on edge about that possibility. Lewis was seen at the Colorado game and even reposted a picture of him there on his story. Colorado has had a bounce-back year in their second season under Coach Deion Sanders and is 6-2.
Meanwhile, USC has been struggling and has a 4-4 record.
This would be a devastating loss for USC if Lewis ends up flipping his commitment after a year of being lined up to be a Trojan.
