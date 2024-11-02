All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting High School Records, Potential Flip?

USC Trojans class of 2025 commit Julian Lewis threw touchdown No. 132 of his high school career Friday night. Lewis committed to USC over a year ago but has still been looking at other schools. 

Cory Pappas

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passing against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passing against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans class of 2025 commit, quarterback Julian Lewis threw career touchdown No. 132 in Carrollton High School’s 49-28 win over Douglas County. 

Lewis is the top-ranked Trojan commit in the class of 2025, but there is talk of him potentially flipping his commitment.

Julian Lewis Player Profile

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passing against the Westlake Lions during
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passing against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis is a 6-0,185-pound quarterback out of Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis is a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. 

247Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, talked about what makes Lewis such an intriguing prospect. 

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins said. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurable with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes.”

Lewis doesn’t have the biggest arm in the world, but being being a good quarterback is more about the intangibles. 

“Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside the locker and will extend plays like a true escape artist,” Ivins said. “Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains.”

What makes Lewis’s career touchdown No. 132 is that he has only been playing two-plus years in high school.

“Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year,” Ivins said. 

Lewis is ready for the next level. Now the question is just who he will be playing for.

Trojans Holding On to Lewis…For Now

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads out the team before the game against
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads out the team before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis committed to play for the USC Trojans on Aug. 22, 2023. Since then, Lewis has been on countless school visits but has not officially said anything about de-committing from USC.

However, this past weekend had Trojans fans feeling on edge about that possibility. Lewis was seen at the Colorado game and even reposted a picture of him there on his story. Colorado has had a bounce-back year in their second season under Coach Deion Sanders and is 6-2. 

Meanwhile, USC has been struggling and has a 4-4 record. 

This would be a devastating loss for USC if Lewis ends up flipping his commitment after a year of being lined up to be a Trojan. 

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo

MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?

MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'


MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans, Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, Channel

 

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media

MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami? 

MORE: USC Trojans Football: Lincoln Riley Closes Practice To Media For Remainder Of Season 

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football