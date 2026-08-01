USC Freshman Boobie Feaster Already Turning Heads in Fall Camp

USC hit the practice field for the first time on Friday, July 31 to kickoff fall camp and freshman receiver Boobie Feaster wasted no time making a strong impression.

The Trojans posted a video on social media of the four-star recruit making a strong, leaping catch with a defender draped all over him for a touchdown.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

First college practice for Boobie Feaster today 👀😤 pic.twitter.com/LAOMXOgS3p — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 1, 2026

Boobie Feaster Brings Stellar Resume to Los Angeles

Feaster is one of the youngest players in college football this season, having just turned 17 years old days after arriving on campus in late May. Still, the freshman receiver has sky high expectations in year one.

Originally a five-star recruit and the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class, Feaster reclassified and was one of the prized recruits in the Trojans top-ranked 2026 class. Still, the freshman receiver has sky high expectations in year one.

Feaster has been well-known amongst college programs for quite some time. He picked up his first offer in the seventh grade and from there his recruitment skyrocketed. Before he ever suited up for DeSoto (Texas), Feaster held 28 college offers. He blossomed into one of the most accomplished players from the Lone Star State in recent memory.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In three seasons, Feaster was a three-time MaxPreps All-American and won two state championships at the 6A level. Feaster has a relentless work ethic, it's one of the reasons why former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is drawn to him and been a mentor for years.

Feaster is also the latest in an impressive lineage of receivers to be coached by David Robinson, a premier receiver coach in Dallas that has trained 12 first round picks and five Biletnikoff Award winners.

Wide Receiver Competition

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Feaster was one of two players from the Trojans 2026 class that enrolled this summer. However, USC made sure in the spring that Feaster would be able to hit the ground running from day one. He was on campus three separate times to get acclimated with his teammates, life on campus and to learn the playbook.

The freshman receiver is college-ready with his 6-1, 190-pound frame. He's up 10 pounds from what he was listed as on recruiting sites.

On the outside, sophomore Tanook Hines, who started last season and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, leads a new-look receiver room under coach Dennis Simmons. Junior Terrell Anderson was the lone addition USC made at receiver in the portal. The NC State transfer adds veteran experience and Power Four production.

The intrigue comes from a stellar group of freshmen receivers on the outside, which includes Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tron Baker, Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno. Feaster and Dixon-Wyatt headline the group as top 50 overall prospects in the 2026 cycle.

Baker is coming off a really strong spring. Former USC All-American Mike Williams mentioned Baker as someone to keep an eye while coming off the field after a practice in late spring. Sophomore Corey Simms returns after appearing in all 13 games last season a key special teamer.

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