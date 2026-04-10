USC Trojans Freshman Receiver Boobie Feaster Announces Enrollment Date

Four-star receiver Boobie Feaster is one of the crown jewels of the USC Trojans No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

While the Trojans had a majority of its recruiting class on campus this spring, Feaster announced via his social media that he will officially be enrolling on May 21. Originally, the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class, Feaster reclassified last spring and will play his freshman season at just 17 years old.

Boobie Feaster’s Historic High School Career

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster was a national recruit when he was in middle school. It’s around the same time Feaster got to know USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons, a relationship that played a factor in Feaster choosing the Trojans overall several SEC schools, including Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU last summer.

Feaster is a decorated player in the state of Texas. He was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and was a pivotal part of a DeSoto (Texas) team that went undefeated and won the Texas 6A D-II state championship. The following season, Feaster saw an increase in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns and earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.

And this past fall, the Trojans incoming freshman receiver put together a season for the ages, reeling in 100 receptions for 1,777 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also played some defense, and he capped off the season with a stellar performance in the Texas 6A Division II state championship, where he caught 10 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant win.

Feaster was named a first team MaxPreps All-American, joining USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley and 2028 Trojans commit Roye Oliver.

Outside Wide Receiver Room Outlook

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feaster has been on campus at least twice this semester, once during winter workouts and then again during USC’s first week of spring practice. All in an effort to make sure he can get rolling the moment he steps on campus next month.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Feaster has the skillet to be a day-one contributor. The No. 40 overall prospect and No. 4 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will join a young, but talented receiver room.

Feaster is expected to play on the outside. Sophomore Tanook Hines returns after he won a starting job coming out of fall camp last season. And similar to Feaster, the Houston native was a summer enrollee. Terrell Anderson was one of the Trojans big acquisitions via the transfer portal. He had a breakout sophomore season with the Wolfpack and was impressive in the spring.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC flipped Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State on National Signing Day in December to keep the Mater Dei (Calif.) product in Southern California. He immediately made a splash the first week of spring practice. Tron Baker’s name was brought up almost every day as a standout performer by veterans on the team the second half of spring practice. And Luc Weaver rounds out an impressive group of freshmen receivers from Southern California

Sophomore Corey Simms had bright moments this spring. Simms saw very limited action on offense last season but the 6-foot-3 receiver did appear in all 13 games as a special teams contributor.