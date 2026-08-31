USC Freshman Receiver Boobie Feaster Impresses in Debut on Underrated Play

USC’s 17-year-old freshman receiver Boobie Feaster made his much-anticipated college debut in the Trojans' win over San José State on Saturday.

Feaster caught just one pass for eight yards but a key block he made in the second quarter turned heads across the country.

The Unselfishness of Boobie Feaster

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ethan Feaster (1) greets fans after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans faced a 2nd-and-4 on the San José State 29-yard line, and quarterback Jayden Maiava dumped it off short to tight end Carson Tabaracci for a seven-yard gain.

What stood out on the play was the blocking on the outside by Feaster, who had driven his defender well into the USC. It drew a strong reaction from receivers coach Dennis Simmons and several personnel staff members, who immediately rushed over to give Feaster some praise.

Back in 2022, Riley’s first season at USC, former running back Travis Dye used the phrase “no blocky, no rocky.” That statement has been used as a motto around the program ever since. It was something all of the Trojans freshman pass-catchers took pride in this past weekend.

Boobie Feaster (#1) at the top of the screen. Look at where he starts and where the defender ends up #USC



Receivers who take pride in blocking >>> https://t.co/MDCm5KH05n pic.twitter.com/To8XToqyCP — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 30, 2026

Feaster didn’t have the impact in the passing game he may have hoped for but that didn’t stop him from having an unselfish attitude about others having success around.

When freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt scored his first career touchdown late in the second quarter, the first player from the sideline to celebrate with him was Feaster. It speaks to his maturity, which is one of the reasons why college coaches across the country had encouraged him to reclassify.

It would have been easy for Feaster to get frustrated in his first game, but even in the fourth quarter when he had yet to be targeted, the Texas native was blocking and hyping up his teammates the same way he was in the first half.

Standout Freshman Receivers in Season Opener

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Mosley started in the slot and was undoubtedly the Trojans best offensive player in his debut when he reeled in seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also made an impact on special teams with a 41-yard punt return on his very first touch.

“He kind of just does what he does in practice,” said coach Lincoln Riley. “I don't think anybody here was very surprised. That's kind of what it looks like most days there, right outside of Bloom. He's a consistent player and explosive player, and I thought he came in and attacked it, didn't play hesitant, and was a good weapon for us.”

He became a go-to target for quarterback Jayden Maiava. Their connection felt more like two players that had been playing together for years.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That trust comes from making plays on the ball,” Maiava said. “Every time he caught a ball I threw to him, that trust just got a lot deeper.”

Tron Baker and Dixon-Wyatt also started at receiver. Baker caught four passes for 45 yards and Dixon-Wyatt caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

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