USC True Freshman Earns MVP in Opening Win vs. San José State

From the moment USC receiver Trent Mosley arrived on campus, veterans and coaches have not stopped raving about the four-star recruit from Trinity League power Santa Margarita (Calif.).

After a stellar senior season, which ended in Mosley claiming the MaxPreps California Player of the Year en route to an Open Division state championship, Mosley has just picked up where he left off last December.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his Trojans debut, Mosley caught seven passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in USC's 42-26 win over San José State. With sophomore Tanook Hines and junior Terrell Anderson out of the lineup with injuries, Mosley became the go-to target for quarterback Jayden Maiava early and often. He flashed the skillset that drew comparisons to former USC receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon.

Mosley stepped into Lemon's spot in the slot but also as the punt returner. In his first very return, Mosley drew plenty of strong reactions from the crowd as he went 47 yards.

In his debut, Mosley accounted for 174 all-purpose and validated the praise that he had been receiving for the past six months.

Mosley’s performance in the Week 0 matchup didn’t come as a shock to coach Lincoln Riley.

"He knew well, and he kind of just did what he does at practice. I don't think anyone here is surprised," Riley said. "He's a consistent player, and an explosive player. I thought he came in and attacked it. He didn't play hesitant, and he was a good weapon for us."

Freshman Class Shines in the Opener

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley wasn't the only freshmen receiver to leave his mark in the opener. Tron Baker and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt got the start alongside him. Baker caught four passes for 45 yards and nearly found the end zone himself, he was tackled twice on the 1-yard line.

Dixon-Wyatt did find the end zone as he caught four passes for 45 yards. Boobie Feaster caught one pass for eight yards but his unselfishness as a blocker cannot be understated. He had one play where he drove one Spartans player well into the USC bench. Mark Bowman caught three passes for 15 yards and was also pivotal as a blocker in the run game. Running back Shahn Alston found the end zone in his debut.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Wafle entered the game with a ton of notoriety as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. He was the fifth true freshmen that started the game for the Trojans. His impact won't truly reflect in the stat sheet, but he was disruptive coming off the edge as a pass rusher and played a solid game defending the run.

Rock Hill had some bright moments at cornerback. The talent flashed across the board for USC's freshman class. Live games are vastly different than practice and scrimmages. Now, they have their first taste of college football and it's about continuing build upon Saturday's win.

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