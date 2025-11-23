USC Trojans Freshman Wide Receiver Earns MVP in Loss to Oregon
EUGENE- The No. 15 USC Trojans fell to the No. 7 Oregon Ducks by a final score of 42-27 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. This loss will end any chances the Trojans had of making the College Football Playoff.
Even with the disappointing loss, there were some very impressive performances in the Trojans passing attack on offense. The MVP for USC was freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines.
Tanook Hines Earns MVP in USC’s Loss At Oregon
USC freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines had the most productive game of his young collegiate career in the Trojans' 42-27 loss. Hines had six receptions for a game-high 141 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception of the day was a 51-yard catch towards the end of the first half.
The Trojans are loaded at wide receiver this season with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane getting most of the attention. Saturday’s game against Oregon was all about Hines as the Ducks took away USC's top options. Prior to this performance, the most receiving yards in a game he had was 67 against Notre Dame.
With the possibility that USC will be without Lemon and Lane next season to the NFL, seeing Hines play the way he did is a welcome sight for the future.
“He played good, he did. Made a lot of big plays down the field,” USC coach Riley said to reporters in the postgame about Hines. “Tanook and Ja’Kobi (Lane) both made a lot of great plays. Jayden (Maiava) made a lot of great throws to ‘em down the field. He’s a young guy that’s got a bright future. Going to keep getting better and better for us.”
While Hines was the star of the passing game, Lemon and Lane still had their moments. Lane had some incredible adjustment catches to extend drives. He finished with six receptions for 108 yards.
Lemon had seven receptions for 34 yards, but his best play was not a catch. On a trick play, Lemon threw the ball the Hines for a touchdown in the first half, which tied the game at 14-14.
MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Provides Waymond Jordan Injury Update Before Oregon Game
MORE: What Analytics are Saying About USC’s Chances to Upset Oregon
MORE: Updated Weather Report Before USC Trojans Travel To Oregon Ducks
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC Struggles to Run Ball
A constant theme seen in USC’s loss was the lack of a successful rushing attack. The Trojans ran for just 52 total yards and it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Running back King Miller had 15 carries for 30 yards. Bryan Jackson also got some run in the backfield, carrying the ball five times for 16 yards. USC did not score a rushing touchdown for the first time since their loss at Notre Dame.
The Trojans were still able to move through ball and put up 27 points behind Maiava, but they were unable to establish the run and keep the ball away from the Oregon's balanced offense.
USC now drops to 8-3 and will wrap up their season at home next week against the rival UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.