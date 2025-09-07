USC Trojans' Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon Making Case as Nation's Best Wide Receiver Duo
USC football dominated the Georgia Southern Eagles 59-20 in what was another impressive offensive showing by the Trojans, with several stellar performances. It was a night that was highlighted by the return of former USC coach Clay Helton to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Trojans took it to their former head man with a dominating win to move to 2-0.
Much like in the season opener win against Missouri State, USC's offense got off to a fast start, recording 415 total yards in the first half. It was the most yards in a first half by USC since Oct. 27, 2016, when they beat California 45-24. The Trojans finished with 755 total yards, which was also the most in a game since at least 2000.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava proved in the win that he is capable of being the Big Ten's passing leader with another impressive performance against the Eagles. Maiava threw for 412 passing yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing. 304 of those yards came in the first half. It was USC's wide receivers, however, that stole the show on offense.
USC Wide Receiver Duo Shines Against Georgia Southern
USC's wide receiver duo of Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon highlighted the Trojans' offensive performance in the win against Georgia Southern. Lemon led the Trojans in receiving with four catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, with it all coming in the first quarter.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
Lane was also stellar for the Trojans in Saturday's win against Georgia Southern with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Lane's touchdown in the first quarter to put the Trojans on the board was an early candidate for "catch of the year," as he made an outstanding one-handed catch.
Can Lane and Lemon Be The Best Wide Receiver Duo In the Country
Throughout last season and the first two games in 2025, Lane and Lemon have shown that they have the potential to be the best wide receiver duo in the country. Both receivers had 500-plus yards last season and are in a position to reach that mark again in 2025.
Lane and Lemon, being reliable wide receivers, benefit not only quarterback Jayden Maiava but also the Trojans' ability to have a successful season and be a serious threat in the Big Ten, and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The great Trojan teams of the past, that competed for and won national championships, all had a great group of receivers. It seems that the Trojans have that with Lemon and Lane. The reality is that the Trojans are 2-0. Yes, their wins were against lower-tier opponents, but USC has shown great potential in what their offense is capable of, especially at the wide receiver position.
We'll find out more about what this wide receiver duo is capable of next week as USC opens up Big Ten play on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers. If both receivers can put on similar or better performances against Big Ten opponents, they'll make a valid argument as the best wide receiver duo in college football.
The Trojans' first real test will be against Michigan State on Sept. 20, in what is expected to be a matchup between two likely 3-0 teams. However, as the Week 2 slate showed, crazier things have happened in college football.