USC Coach Provides Rare Insight on Quarterback Jonas Williams' Development

Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams is one of the youngest players on the USC Trojans roster.

And the jump from high school to college is a huge one, especially the mental aspect of it at the quarterback position. The speed of the game is night and day. Not to mention Williams has more on his plate now than ever before, on and off the field.

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

However, through it all, Williams has the benefit of learning from two veterans in the quarterback room in Jayden Maiava, a redshirt senior with 31 career starts on his resume, and Sam Huard, a former five-star recruit and sixth-year senior.

“It’s really beneficial because you have two older guys that number one are really good players, but they're also team guys," said USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. "And when you combine guys that have experience in the system and they're team guys, they're naturally going to help the younger guy. Jonas has benefited from that, and obviously the relationship amongst those three has been fantastic.

“You definitely see those guys after certain plays, gravitate towards one another and ask each other questions. And you certainly see those guys working together, because at the end of the day, whoever is playing out there, plays their very best, gives a chance to win. I think all of our quarterbacks have adopted that and done everything they can to help each other out, at the same time competing like crazy.”

Soaking Up Knowledge

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Williams can a learn a ton just from observing Maiava over the course this year, Maiava is someone that has started multiple seasons at the collegiate level and has grown more and more comfortable operating Riley’s offense.

From practice and film habits, to just the way the USC signal-caller goes about his everyday business on how to be a collegiate quarterback, or in a lot of aspects as Maiava prepares for his final collegiate season, how to be a professional quarterback. Maiava knows what Riley likes as the former UNLV transfer enters his third season with the program. It’s all valuable.

Stacking Good Days in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

Williams arrived on campus a decorated quarterback coming out of Lincoln-Way East (Ill.). He was a four-year starter at the varsity level, which is one of the reasons why Huard has raved about his maturity. Williams is the state of Illinois all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

The backup quarterback competition between Williams and Huard has been one of the more under-the-radar position battles this spring. Last season, former five-star recruit Husan Longstreet was Maiava’s backup. Does Williams follow the same path in 2026?

“I expected him to come in and compete and work really hard at it," Huard said. "I think the one thing I've said before was different than some of my experiences in the 20 plus years I've been doing it. He didn't really hit a freshman wall in his first spring, a lot of guys do because everything starts stacking up. He really plowed through it and got better every day, and came prepared and ready to work, and definitely excited about where he's at and excited about him.”

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