Ja’Kobi Lane Opens Up About Playing Alongside Makai Lemon at USC

Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon arrived at USC as part of a talented wide receiver class in the 2023 cycle that also featured five-stars Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson.

Branch was a Freshman All-American, and Robinson was ahead of Lane and Lemon on the depth chart during that first season. In this era of college football, it would have easy for Lane and Lemon to get frustrated and jump in the transfer portal. Instead, they stayed the course and just kept working and took advantage of the opportunities that were presented.

Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon Grow Together

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Through it all, Lane expressed gratitude for everything he and Lemon have been through together when he spoke with the media following the Trojans Pro Day on Thursday.

“It’s been nothing but a blessing to have that guy with me, it’s almost like my brother in a way,” Lane said. “Just to be able to not only grow as a football player with him but as a man and really take all of this stuff seriously. There’s been times were we both could have slacked off and not wanted to do something but having each other you are always able to pull one another to that next level. Being with him the past three years has been a blessing, to go through this process is a dream come true.”

Lane and Lemon showed flashes in the Trojans win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl to end their freshman season. Lane hauled in two touchdowns, while Lemon recorded 75 of his 88 receiving yards in 2023.

The two segued their momentum into breakout campaigns as sophomores in 2024 and emerged as the team’s top two receivers. Branch and Robinson moved after the season and USC’s two returning receivers continued to blossom, highlighted by Lemon winning the Biletnikoff Award this past season, presented annually to the top receiver in college football.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Three years have flown by. It seems like yesterday Lane and Lemon arrived on campus as 18-year-old freshman trying to make a name for themselves at Southern Cal. They experienced plenty of ups and downs. Whether it was trying to find a spot in the rotation with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams running the show or even Lemon having to play some cornerback out of necessity his freshman season.

NFL Draft Process

After competing in the Senior Bowl in late January, Lane had a fantastic showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds and impressed with a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump.

Lane shined during position drills. He showed off his hands from different catch points in the gauntlet drill, reaching a speed of 19.29, sixth among receivers. Lane made a diving catch along the sideline that drew a big reaction from the crowd in Indianapolis, as well as the broadcast.

“Just a major blessing. You dream your whole life of this time period,” Lane said. “Although it’s a little nerve wrecking, this is the first job experience you have but it’s been nothing but a blessing.”

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon just did position drills at the combine and waited until USC’s Pro Day to run his 40, where he clocked a 4.46 in front of all 32 NFL teams Thursday.

Lane is projected as a late day two pick and Lemon is expected to hear his name in the front half of the first round. Lemon is set become the third USC receiver drafted in the first round since 2022, joining Drake London and Jordan Addison.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!